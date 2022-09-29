Biden to meet with DeSantis in Florida as he surveys Hurricane Ian damage
President Biden will also meet with Florida residents and small business owners, and thank government officials for providing emergency aid and removing debris.
Fearing death, praying for a miracle: Sanibel Island woman survives Ian's historic wrath
The only thing Lorraine Regan wanted after Hurricane Ian lashed out in a fury last week was to let her kids know she survived one of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike Florida. Now, it will be a tale to tell generations about the harrowing ordeal she lived through.
Florida mayor accused of hitting man in face with rake during Hurricane Ian cleanup
The mayor of a Florida town was arrested after police said he hit another man in the face with a rake while they were cleaning up a park in Brevard County after Hurricane Ian.
Florida deputies rescue American flag from swollen river after Hurricane Ian
Deputies in Volusia County, Florida, found a U.S. flag in the swollen St. Johns River this week in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and rescued the stars and stripes.
Hurricane Ian shakes Florida's faith, but can't destroy it
Priests walk a fine line between holding Mass to provide comfort and not endangering older parishioners in areas with widespread lack of running water and electricity and flooded roadways.
Rumors, 'disaster sight-seers' slow Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Lee County
Between rumors that the county is trying to "starve" people off Pine Island to drone pilots trying to get a look at areas devastated by Hurricane Ian, rescue and relief crews are having a hard time getting critical aid to those who need it.
Death toll eclipses 60 as more Hurricane Ian victims found in Florida
The death toll from Hurricane Ian climbed over the weekend as fatalities in North Carolina, Florida, and Cuba brought the total to at least 65 people.
President Biden, first lady to visit Florida and Puerto Rico to assess hurricane damage
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Puerto Rico and Florida this week to survey the widespread destruction caused by hurricanes Fiona and Ian.
Ian aftermath: At least 47 dead in Florida as long recovery begins
At least 30 people were confirmed dead Saturday as rescuers continue to search for survivors among the ruins of Florida's flooded homes from Hurricane Ian.
NOAA launches first of its kind drone in Hurricane Ian to research areas unsafe for Hurricane Hunters
Drones are changing the research game keeping the scientists and those in the path of a hurricane safer.
'Pets are family. Period': Photos show Florida animals rescued from Hurricane Ian floodwaters
Hurricane Ian causes devastating damage and flooding across Central Florida after making landfall in the state as a Category 4 storm on Wednesday.
Post-tropical Ian lashes South Carolina as death toll rises in Florida
Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone Friday afternoon, but the threat of dangerous storm surge, flash flooding and high winds remains.
Tiny kitten in Sarasota, Florida, is a Hurricane Ian survivor as shelter misses worst of storm
A small staff at an animal shelter in Sarasota, Florida, managed to take care of over 100 cats and a four-day-old kitten even amid the wrath of Hurricane Ian.
Watch: Dog, woman and grandson who flew to Florida to ride out Ian with her lifted to safety
"She wasn’t leaving one way or the other," the man told rescuers.
NOAA maps show street-by-street views of Hurricane Ian's destruction
Before-and-after photos from NOAA flights show the street-level damage Hurricane Ian left behind in Sanibel, Cape Coral, and Fort Myers. Here’s how to look up a specific street or address.
Hurricane Ian heading for the Carolinas after slamming Florida
The National Hurricane Center placed Ian about 145 miles southeast of Charleston, South Carolina and forecast a “life-threatening storm surge” and hurricane conditions along the Carolina coastal area later Friday.
Washington National Guard members headed to assist with Hurricane Ian
Members of the Washington Air National Guard are heading to Florida to assist with the response to Hurricane Ian.
FOX donates $1M to American Red Cross for Hurricane Ian relief efforts; how you can help too
Join FOX in our support of the American Red Cross relief efforts and help people affected by Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian viral footage: Water bursts through condo like a scene out of 'The Shining'
Rescue crews are wading through water and using boats to rescue Florida residents stranded in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian slams Florida: What we know on Day 2
Now a tropical storm, Ian continues to bring life-threatening flooding, storm surge and high winds to parts of Florida before moving toward Georgia and the Carolinas.