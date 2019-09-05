FIFE, Wash. -- Scientists from the state Department of Natural Resources are performing tests across Washington to see how schools would handle an earthquake.On Thursday, DNR officials lined the fields outside of Fife High School with scientific readers to measure seismic waves.“When we have our next big earthquake, not if, but when, we should all know if the building that we’re in, the house we’re in, the school we’re in is built and is capable of withstanding that earthquake,” said Corina Forson, chief hazards geologists for the Department of Natural Resources.She and a team of geologists are going to schools across the state of Washington that were built before 2003, when the current building codes were instated.Her team is testing how hard or soft the ground is.The way they do this is by placing readers along the ground, and then use a sledge hammer to create seismic waves.Geologist say earthquakes will affect structures on softer ground much more than on harder ground.Inside the schools, engineers are testing to see the effect an earthquake would have on the building.“A lot of the reason a lot of us going into engineering is to protect the public,” said Dave Swanson, a structural engineer with Reid Middleton.

