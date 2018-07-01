Gov. to require masks in Yakima County as virus cases spike
YAKIMA, Wash.— Gov.
COVID-19 hot spot: Hospitals full in Yakima County, Washington
Hospitals in Yakima County — which has the highest rate of COVID-19 infection in Washington state — are beyond capacity with sick patients.
Inslee: Yakima County must do more to prevent coronavirus
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Residents of Yakima County must do more to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, which has hit the area in central Washington particularly hard, Gov.
Jose Lopez-Orduna: Wanted hit and run suspect accused of getting in crash, leaving his wife in the car
WANTED IN YAKIMA COUNTY --You must really have something to hide if you get in a car crash with your wife inside and take off running -- never to be seen again.That's what Yakima County detectives say wanted hit and run suspect, Jose Lopez-Orduna, did late last year.Detectives say he was driving with his wife in Sunnyside on December 7th, when he blew through an intersection, crashed into an oncoming car that had the right of way, then ran, leaving his wife behind.
CAPTURED: Crime Stoppers tip leads to K9 arrest of DV fugitive hiding in attic in Yakima
CAPTURED -- June 3, 2020Yakima Police say Lazette Lemon was found hiding in an attic this afternoon.
5,300-acre brush fire threatens homes in Yakima Valley
Multiple fire departments are battling a brush fire in Selah where 75 homes have already been evacuated.
Yakima home invasion ends with homeowner shooting suspect
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — In a Feb. 19, 2017 story about a home invasion and shooting in Yakima, Washington, The Associated Press reported erroneously reported the circumstances of the incident.
Rattlesnake Ridge slide slowing down, experts push back collapse
The Department of Natural Resources says it's no longer predicting when a landslide event at Rattlesnake Ridge could occur.
New drone video shows crack at Rattlesnake Ridge continues to grow
A crack on Rattlesnake Ridge near Yakima continues to grow, fueling the fear that 8-million tons of rock and soil could tumble down the ridge before the end of the month.
Rattlesnake Ridge 'a different beast' when it comes to Washington landslides, professor says
UNION GAP, Wash. -- A major landslide feared at Rattlesnake Ridge near Yakima is a "different beast" than most landslides we see in Washington, according to state geologists.The 8-million tons of dirt sitting above Interstate 82 near the Yakima River is moving about 2.5 inches a day.
Inslee visits Rattlesnake Ridge, warns a landslide could be 'catastrophic'
Washington state officials fear a major landslide could happen if Rattlesnake Ridge, near Yakima, collapses. Governor Jay Inslee visited the site on Sunday, saying it could be catastrophic.
Police arrest 16-year-old boy on suspicion of rape
Authorities in Washington state arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of raping a jogger.
Two men arrested for allegedly opening fire at State Patrol trooper in Grandview
A SWAT team is searching for two people after authorities say someone shot at a trooper several times in Grandview early Tuesday morning.
Human remains found on Yakima Indian Reservation
Federal officials say they've found human remains on the Yakima Indian Reservation in south-central Washington state.
Yakama tribal casino opens 200-room hotel
The Yakama Nation is opening a 200-room hotel at its Legends Casino near the town of Toppenish.
Officer sues city over mayor's post after police shooting
A Wapato police officer is suing the city over comments its mayor posted on social media after an officer-involved fatal shooting.