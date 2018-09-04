Spokane family harassed, stranded on Olympic Peninsula after locals accuse them of Antifa affiliation

FORKS, Wash. -- A multi-racial family from Spokane was harassed and trapped after locals accused them of being Antifa members and cut down trees to prevent them from leaving their campsite.According to the Clallam County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched Wednesday evening to Sitkum Sol Duc Road (locally known as the A Road) in Forks, where stranded campers had called for assistance.

Spokane Army officer killed in helicopter crash in Iraq

The U.S. soldier who died of injuries in a helicopter crash in Iraq this week was a member of an elite special operations unit and had deployed nine times in support of the U.S. conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, officials said Tuesday.