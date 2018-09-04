Matt Shea still hopes to create 51st state in eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Matt Shea is giving up his seat in the Washington House of Representatives, but he hasn’t given up his dream of creating a 51st state out of the eastern half of the state.
CAPTURED: Traffic stop leads to arrest of escaped Spokane County work release inmate Douglas Farmer
Convicted felon, Douglas Farmer was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail on Wednesday.
Spokane family harassed, stranded on Olympic Peninsula after locals accuse them of Antifa affiliation
FORKS, Wash. -- A multi-racial family from Spokane was harassed and trapped after locals accused them of being Antifa members and cut down trees to prevent them from leaving their campsite.According to the Clallam County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched Wednesday evening to Sitkum Sol Duc Road (locally known as the A Road) in Forks, where stranded campers had called for assistance.
Four more Washington counties approved for Phase 2 reopening
CAMP MURRAY, Wash. -- Four more counties -- Adams, Grays Harbor, Lewis and Spokane -- have been approved for Phase 2 reopening under Gov.
10 more counties - including Thurston, Kitsap and Clallam - can apply for Phase 2 reopening
OLYMPIA -- Ten more counties in Washington state are now eligible to apply for Phase 2 of Gov.
LimeBike expands to Spokane bringing dockless bikes and scooters to the Lilac City
LimeBike is expanding their dockless bicycles and scooters across the Cascades. The City of Spokane launched a two-month pilot program with LimeBike on Tuesday
Spokane Army officer killed in helicopter crash in Iraq
The U.S. soldier who died of injuries in a helicopter crash in Iraq this week was a member of an elite special operations unit and had deployed nine times in support of the U.S. conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, officials said Tuesday.
2 Spokane massage parlors investigated for prostitution
Two Spokane-area massage parlors employing only Chinese workers are under investigation on suspicion of promoting prostitution, human trafficking, practicing without a license and money laundering.
Spokane teacher who works with refugee students named National Teacher of the Year
For much of the past decade, Mandy Manning has taught at the Newcomer Center at Joel E. Ferris High School in Spokane, Washington. The center has a specialized English language development program for newly arrived refugee and immigrant students.
Animal overpass project now visible to westbound motorists
A billion-dollar project that will allow animals to travel unimpeded over Washington state's busiest interstate is now visible to westbound I-90 travelers.
Ice skater in critical condition after falling at Spokane's new outdoor rink
The Spokane Parks and Recreation Department has issued an apology after reporting that a woman skating on the city's new outdoor ice rink had died.
Rising rents becoming an issue in Spokane County
Higher rents are becoming an issue in Spokane County, where a new report says half of renters are spending over 30 percent of their income on rent.
Officials: School shootings in Washington attract profiteers
The superintendent of a Washington school district said she started receiving emails from people trying to sell "door locks, metal detectors and emergency supplies" within 10 minutes after a school shooting.
Suspect arrested in case where mom of Freeman High student had purse stolen
Authorities are searching for a thief who made off with the purse of a parent who rushed to check on her child following the school shooting this week in Washington state.
Spokane police officers shoot man wearing hospital gown
Spokane police officers have shot a man wielding a knife and wearing a hospital gown in the city's northeast side.
New charges filed against so-called 'Spokane spanker'
New charges have been filed against a man accused of slapping the backsides of women along a popular hiking trail that runs through the eastern Washington city of Spokane.
Police seize weapons, ammo from felon preparing for a 'zombie apocalypse'
Police in Washington state have seized 36 guns along with about 40,000 rounds of ammunition and taken into custody a convicted felon who isn't allowed to own firearms.