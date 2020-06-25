Pet groomer charged, accused of defying Washington stay-home order
A woman is accused of violating Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order by reopening her pet grooming shop in Vancouver, Washington, in May.
It could take until end of July before tens of thousands of unemployment claims in limbo are resolved
On Thursday, the Employment Security Department confirmed that they have identified a small group of people dealing with bank accounts being frozen by mistake as the state battles with fraudulent claims.