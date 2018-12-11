Merck CEO quits Trump council over Charlottesville

Merck CEO quits Trump council over Charlottesville

One of America's most prominent black CEOs quit President Trump's manufacturing council on Monday over Trump's failure to condemn white supremacists.Kenneth Frazier of Merck said in a statement: "America's leaders must honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy."Within minutes, Trump attacked him on Twitter, saying Frazier's resignation will give him "more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!" 