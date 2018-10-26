Wandering python has Memphis neighborhood on edge

A North Memphis woman had a big shock when she spotted a python on her front porch. She says she's seen it three times since last week slithering around her home and the vacant home next door, but no one can catch it.

Nashville mayor Megan Barry resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

The rising Democratic star had been an extremely popular mayor with an ambitious agenda to transform the city into a major urban center when she stunned residents earlier this year by admitting to the affair. Her downfall was swift and she will be replaced Tuesday by the city's vice mayor.