Mother charged after 8-year-old found with severe burns, bruises
Small decorations sit in front of a Tennessee house where police say they found an 8-year-old girl with severe burns and bruising on her face.
Kindergartners surprise deaf custodian by signing 'Happy Birthday' song to him
Heartwarming video shows a class of kindergarteners in Tennessee surprising their custodian, who is deaf, by signing the "Happy Birthday" song.
76-year-old tries to attack son with chainsaw, son runs him over with lawn mower
A Tennessee man lost one of his legs after his son, trying to fend off the 76-year-old's chainsaw attack, drove over the older man with a lawn mower, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
Men indicted after mom finds video of 9-month-old being raped
Two Tennessee men accused of raping a 9-month-old child and recording it have been indicted by a grand jury.
Victim left to die in van overlooked at police impound lot for 49 days, lawsuit says
The family of a shooting victim whose body was found in a police impound lot weeks after his death is taking the city to court.
Man accused of murdering woman on front lawn, driving 'back and forth' over her
A gruesome murder has residents of one Memphis, Tennessee community shocked and heartbroken.
Guard accused of having sex with corpse in hospital storage room
A Memphis hospital security guard was arrested after witnesses told police they saw him having sex with a corpse.
Woman left baby in hot car while she drank in restaurant, deputies say
A woman was arrested after witnesses say she left her child in a hot car in the parking lot of a restaurant. It happened Tuesday — which also happened to be National Tequila Day.
Wandering python has Memphis neighborhood on edge
A North Memphis woman had a big shock when she spotted a python on her front porch. She says she's seen it three times since last week slithering around her home and the vacant home next door, but no one can catch it.
Man steals date’s car, then uses it for another date
A Memphis woman feels betrayed after her date stole her car and then used it to go on a date with her godsister.
Man allegedly shot woman to death at Memphis nightclub, then walked away laughing
A convicted felon turned himself in Tuesday after allegedly shooting and killing a woman at a Memphis nightclub last week, according to WREG.
Teen pulls gun on McDonald's manager over dropped change: police
A teenager was charged over the weekend after threatening a McDonald’s employee with a gun, according to Memphis police.
Memphis funeral home goes up in flames one hour before scheduled service
The Memphis Fire Department is investigating after a funeral home went up in flames just one hour before a scheduled service for a 39-year-old woman.
Student goes from not knowing any English to valedictorian
Amal Altareb came to the U.S. from Yemen in 2011 only knowing the phrase, “I don’t speak English,” now she has a bright future after being accepted into some of the country’s most prestigious colleges.
Nashville mayor Megan Barry resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft
The rising Democratic star had been an extremely popular mayor with an ambitious agenda to transform the city into a major urban center when she stunned residents earlier this year by admitting to the affair. Her downfall was swift and she will be replaced Tuesday by the city's vice mayor.
Grandmother claims she was tricked into bringing drugs to grandson in prison
An officer at the Shelby County Division of Corrections observed visitor Sarah Griffin give a bag of Doritos to grandson, inmate Cody Clements, according to a report.
Teacher holds snow-day English class live on Facebook
An English teacher at Raleigh-Egypt High School in Memphis didn't let a few snow days keep her from helping students with their class assignment.
Tennessee man builds 500,000-gallon pool he dreamed of as a child
Like many other people, Micky Thornton just wanted a backyard pool for his family when he moved to Covington, a small town north of Memphis, in 1992.
Couple accused of trying to sell 5-month-old baby on Craigslist
John David Cain, 26 and Deanna Greer, 37, were charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect after the couple tried to sell their 5-month-old baby for $3,000.
33 reptiles found dead at Tennessee zoo; cause is unknown
Thirty-three reptiles were found dead last week at the Knoxville zoo, and officials there say they have no clues yet about how it happened.