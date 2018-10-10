Two medical students write children's book to explain why we've been staying home
PITTSBURGH, Pa.-- How do you explain to your child why we are staying home during the pandemic and what coronavirus is? A new book written by two medical students could help with that.
'I don't know why it got that big': Tomato plant towers over Pennsylvania home
A Pennsylvania family has more tomatoes than they know what to do with after their aggressive plant kept climbing, eventually reaching the roof of the two-story home.
Video shows beer store owner foiling robbery attempt, taking down armed suspect
A 32-year-old Pennsylvania man was charged Tuesday after a failed robbery attempt at a beer distributor Monday night.
'Unhappy' father rigged car to explode, killing 2-year-old son and friend: officials
A Pennsylvania father used a homemade explosive device to kill himself, his child and one of his friends, authorities announced Thursday.
Funeral director guilty on 16 counts of abuse of corpse after taking graphic cellphone photos
A former Pennsylvania funeral director was sentenced Wednesday after she pleaded guilty to taking photos with bodies as they were being prepared for burial.
Watch police helicopter send tailgate tents flying in attempt to break up rowdy party at Penn State
A low flying Pennsylvania State Police helicopter sent tailgate tents and other party supplies flying into the air Saturday at a parking lot outside Beaver Stadium.
Former pilot’s nurse ends up being missing child he saved more than 50 years ago
More than 50 years ago, a pilot helped find two children who went missing in his neighborhood in central Pennsylvania. Just this month, a chance encounter brought that former pilot and one of those children back together.
40 wind chimes provide 'everlasting concert' at Flight 93 crash site
A tower that honors the passengers and crew killed when a hijacked plane was crashed into a rural Pennsylvania field is now in place, the final major feature of a 2,200-acre memorial.
Mom of 5 dies in crash; boyfriend says he cut brake lines to make crack pipe: police
Friends of a Pennsylvania woman who was killed when her car collided with a tree say the circumstances of the crash never made sense – now, the woman's boyfriend is charged with homicide after admitting to cutting her brake lines.
Little League's tiniest fans get ready for the Little League World Series
To help celebrate the Little League World Series, the UPMC Susquehanna hospital in Williamsport is giving each newborn baby a baseball uniform onesie and a handknit skull cap that looks like a baseball.
13-year-old fleeing police crashes truck into Pennsylvania home
A 13-year-old is in custody after leading police on a pursuit that ended when the teen crashed into a home in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
Pet store under investigation after photos of skinny puppy posted on Facebook
Complaints posted on Facebook about a Pennsylvania pet store are now the focus of a police investigation. Albona Kabashi, took pictures of a golden retriever puppy while she was shopping for a pet at Puppylicious Puppy Boutique in Dickson City.
Pregnant cat recovering from gunshot; veterinarian offers $1K reward to find shooter
A pregnant cat is recovering after someone shot her in the leg over the weekend – yet another act of animal cruelty in a Pennsylvania borough where residents are trying to track down the person responsible.
Starbucks CEO apologizes to 2 black men arrested at Philadelphia store
The CEO of Starbucks Co., Kevin Johnson, called the arrests a "reprehensible outcome" and said he wants to personally apologize to the men, saying the company "stands firmly against discrimination or racial profiling."
Couple charged after police find body of 6-month-old baby hidden in container full of cat litter
A Berks County couple is facing criminal charges after police say they hid the body of their infant daughter in a plastic container filled with cat litter in a crawlspace inside their West Lawn home, according to the Berks County District Attorney's Office.
'It's a Miracle' - Child in car seat unhurt after collision with train
Three-year-old Camden Davis is a happy child who loves Scoobie Doo and singing. He is alive despite a terrifying crash on the train tracks.
Police officer rescues cat from garbage disposal
After two hours and no luck, she decided to call police. Tredyffrin Township Police Sergeant Brian Hughes responded.
Woman accidentally leaves backpack full of heroin outside school, police say
A Pennsylvania woman faces drug charges after accidentally leaving a backpack containing four "bricks" of heroin outside a school, police say.
Snowy owl rescued from prison fence on Christmas Day
A Pennsylvania wildlife conservation officer helped engineer a daring prison escape on Christmas Day. But the plan wasn't sinister.