LAS VEGAS (AP) — The gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history led a secret life that has so far thwarted investigators trying to figure out a motive for the attack.In an effort to try to crack Stephen Paddock's state of mind, the FBI spent hours on Wednesday interviewing his longtime girlfriend, who returned Tuesday from a weekslong overseas trip and said she had no inkling of the massacre he was plotting when he sent her to see family in her native Philippines."He never said anything to me or took any action that I was aware of that I understood in any way to be a warning that something horrible like this was going to happen," Marilou Danley, 62, said in a statement read by her lawyer outside FBI headquarters in Los Angeles.Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said it's difficult to believe Paddock acted alone in the attack Sunday that killed 58 and injured nearly 500 people at a country music concert on the Las Vegas Strip.

October 4, 2017