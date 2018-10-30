'Fight Club' at St. Louis day care caught on camera
Teachers at Adventure Learning Center in St. Louis organized a one-day fight club for preschoolers in December 2016. The lead teacher organized it after the heater broke in an attempt to entertain the kids.
Airline says man fought flight attendant, opened door of taxiing Frontier plane
A passenger was escorted off a Frontier Airlines flight from Cancun to St. Louis that was eventually suspended after an onboard disturbance Monday.
White woman who tried to block black tenant from entering building speaks out
A white St. Louis woman who lost her job after a video circulated online showing her refusing to let a black tenant inside the building.
Dog left in flooded kennel sparks outrage on social media
A Missouri woman, heartbroken over the sight of a dog standing in floodwater inside of its kennel, posted a video of the pup on social media.
Witnesses rush to stop man seen beating, stabbing pregnant girlfriend in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City man faces five felony charges after witnesses told police he beat up and stabbed his pregnant girlfriend.Those same witnesses took action, grabbing 27-year-old Jonathan Holland and holding him until police came, according to WDAF.“As I rounded the corner at 14th and Baltimore, I could hear screams from a distance,” said one witness, Marc Saighman. “I could see one block down a man kicking and punching a woman repeatedly and her screaming.”It happened downtown last Saturday afternoon.Witnesses said they saw Holland, in broad daylight, assaulting his five-week-pregnant girlfriend.“By the time I finished calling the police, saying 'please come quickly,' I saw he had a knife in his hand,” Tom Fehr told WDAF.Police say Holland stabbed the woman in her leg so severely it cut to the bone.Saighman said he started to run in the direction of the 27-year-old.“I saw him turn around and wield a very long knife.
Pole impales SUV after coming loose along Missouri highway
A driver walked away with only minor injuries Wednesday after a pole passed through an SUV in Clay County, Missouri.
Man dies in freak accident at Jack in the Box drive-thru
A man died after an accident at a St. Louis Jack in the Box drive-thru left him with extensive injuries Wednesday night.
Pair of waitresses celebrate working 50 years at same restaurant
Russell and Betty Reed share a rare distinction of serving up steaks at the same restaurant for 50 years.
Mom donates thousands of ounces of breast milk after losing newborn daughter
Stephanie Surrey's fourth child, Marion Ohana Surrey was born with a full head of hair, but severe complications.
Missouri mother accused of selling disabled daughter for sex
A Missouri mother who police say let men have sex with her daughter, who authorities say has the mental abilities of a 2- or 3-year-old, in exchange for drugs and money was charged Tuesday.
Cameras catch man shooting, killing 2-month old puppy outside Kansas City home
Surveillance cameras captured a man shooting and killing a two-month-old puppy Tuesday in Kansas City. The dog was loose in a yard when it was shot.
Woman turns herself in after nail salon rampage caught on video
A woman who was unhappy with her service at a Missouri nail salon went on a destructive rampage, causing thousands of dollars in damage.
Electric car thwarts would-be carjackers 'It doesn’t have a key, it’s a smart car'
A St. Louis man believes he may be one of the first victims of an attempted carjacking involving an electric vehicle. Fortunately, it seems that type of car may have prevented thieves from getting what they were after.
Trailer park becomes temporary home for alligator found in nearby lake
Residents at the Springdale Lake Mobile Home Park were all excited after a maintenance worker spotted the small American Alligator in the property's pond last Friday.
Missouri governor defies calls to resign
Missouri's Republican legislative leadership is calling for fellow GOP Gov.
Mysterious pickle jar keeps reappearing on ramp to Missouri highway, baffling drivers
Hundreds of people are following a Facebook page dedicated to a mysterious pickle jar that has been spotted for years on the ramp to northbound I-270 in Missouri.
One year later: 5K heart attack survivor crosses finish line with med students that saved his life
Crossing the finish line is a milestone. But for one Kanasa City man crossing the finish line didn't happen without a year-long detour and help from several University of Kansas medical students.
Missouri cop killed in line of duty was sent to wrong house by traced 911 call
Authorities revealed Wednesday that police were actually sent to the wrong house when they were responding to a 911 call which led to three officers being shot, one of them fatally.
Naked man on ATV who led police on chase through Kansas City facing multiple charges
A naked man who led police on a chase through Kansas City while driving an ATV now faces charges for the incident.