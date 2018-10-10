Video shows Detroit police cruiser plowing into demonstrators during Sunday night protest
A 27-second video appeared on Facebook Sunday night showing a tense encounter between police and protesters.
'She was dead as a doornail': Dad admits to calling lawyer before 911 in death of infant
A disturbing 911 call was played Wednesday during a preliminary hearing for a Michigan couple accused of killing their child.
Mom forced to appear in court for taking cellphone from 15-year-old daughter as punishment
A Michigan mother had to appear in court after taking a cellphone away from her teenage daughter as a punishment.
13 semis join forces to help save suicidal man on Detroit freeway
A line of truckers along with the Michigan State Police helped a man who was considering suicide on a highway overpass.
Kitten rescued after dangling for several hours in crawlspace
Escaping the snow and cold was a top priority for one cat, but the kitten never expected to be dangling for hours in a tight spot.
Common illness blamed for 5-year-old girl's sudden death
A 5-year-old Michigan girl with special needs died unexpectedly Friday night after contracting a virus that affects the respiratory system.
Spider blamed for causing rollover crash
A Michigan man says a spider is responsible for a rollover crash in northern Michigan on Sunday, according to WXMI.