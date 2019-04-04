Push for tighter vaping restrictions fails in Hawaii

Hawaii lawmakers on Thursday killed a proposal that would have banned flavored electronic smoking devices and e-liquids, saying they suspected teenagers would continue to get the products online even if sales were prohibited.Supporters said the bill was needed to fight an alarming surge in teenage vaping.

Hawaii volcano lava destroys hundreds of homes overnight

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight, a county spokeswoman said Tuesday. The destruction is the largest number of destroyed homes since the eruption began last month.

Rare blue fire looks creepy, but has a simple explanation

Scientists in Hawaii have captured rare images of blue flames burning from cracks in the pavement as Kilauea volcano gushes fountains of lava in the background, offering a look at a new dimension in the volcano's weeks-long eruption.

First major injury from Hawaiian volcano reported

A volcano that is oozing, spewing and exploding on Hawaii's Big Island has gotten more hazardous, sending rivers of molten rock pouring into the ocean Sunday and launching lava skyward that caused the first major injury.