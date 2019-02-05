Runner survives being attacked by mountain lion

A mountain lion lunged at a runner on a Colorado trail and bit his face before the man fought back and choked the animal to death, wildlife officials said Tuesday.The unidentified man was running alone at Horsetooth Mountain Open Space near Fort Collins on Monday when he heard a noise and turned back.

Colorado residents packing up, moving out at record pace

New annual figures from the bureau’s American Community Survey show that Colorado saw its first drop in about a decade last year in the number of people arriving from other states, while those leaving Colorado hit a record high.

Rare penny sells for $282K at auction

The coin in question is one of only 10 or 15 Lincoln pennies known to exist that were mistakenly made with bronze instead of zinc-coated steel in 1943.