Colorado woman, 21, killed after argument over pooping dog leads to shooting
DENVER -- An argument over a man encouraging his dog to do its business has led to a deadly shooting in Denver, according to reports.
Runner survives being attacked by mountain lion
A mountain lion lunged at a runner on a Colorado trail and bit his face before the man fought back and choked the animal to death, wildlife officials said Tuesday.The unidentified man was running alone at Horsetooth Mountain Open Space near Fort Collins on Monday when he heard a noise and turned back.
Man who won't be 'bullied' by Comcast holds up neighborhood internet upgrade
A backyard dispute is keeping residents of one Colorado neighborhood from getting an internet upgrade.
'Act like a lady': Journalist wants police held accountable for detention while recording on sidewalk
Police body cam footage shows a Colorado journalist being detained by Denver Police after taking photographs on a city sidewalk in July.
Missing pregnant woman's body found near husband's work in Colorado
The body believed to be that of a pregnant Colorado woman who disappeared has been recovered and a search is continuing for her two young daughters who also vanished, law enforcement officials said.
At least 8 people hurt, 3 animals killed by large hail at Colorado zoo
At least eight people were hospitalized after being hit by large hail at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs on Monday afternoon.
Colorado man fined $1K for repeatedly feeding bears
A Colorado man has been fined $1,000 for intentionally feeding bears for the third time in the past eight years.
Family of boy ‘turning into stone’ from rare condition is desperate for a miracle
A Colorado family says they are running out of time and options to help their son who suffers from a debilitating and rare skin condition.
5-year-old girl receives 77 stitches after being dragged by black bear
A 5-year-old Colorado girl is in good condition after she was attacked by a black bear outside her home.
High school wrestler loses 100 pounds, goes on to win state title
A Colorado high school senior stunned classmates by losing 100 pounds - but his success story didn’t stop there. The 18-year-old wrestler went on to win a state title!
Disney princess steps up when no one shows up at 7-year-old’s birthday party
A Colorado girl’s dream princess party turned out to be anything but because no one from the first-grader’s class came out to celebrate.
The Rock records video for deputy wounded in New Year's Eve ambush
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recorded a special video for Douglas County Deputy Jeff Pelle, who was wounded in a shooting at an apartment in Highlands Ranch, Colorado on New Years Eve.
Deputy killed, 6 injured after 'ambush' attack in suburban Denver
A man fired more than 100 rounds at sheriff's deputies in Colorado early Sunday, killing one and injuring four others, before being fatally shot himself in what authorities called an ambush. Two civilians were also injured.
Teacher who wrote ‘I want to kill children’ on projector has resigned
A Commerce City middle school teacher has resigned after he allegedly typed out an inappropriate message to students last week, school district officials said.
Colorado residents packing up, moving out at record pace
New annual figures from the bureau’s American Community Survey show that Colorado saw its first drop in about a decade last year in the number of people arriving from other states, while those leaving Colorado hit a record high.
Delivery driver caught urinating on homeowner's doorstep
A Colorado homeowner is furious after his doorbell camera captured a delivery driver urinating on his doorstep.
3 killed in Colorado Walmart shooting; suspect sought
Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night that forced customers to either hide or flee.
Denver mom says city refuses to let her sell home at market value
A Denver mom says she did not know her home was part of an affordable housing program when she bought it and the city is preventing her from selling it at market value – nearly $80,000 more.
13-year-old driver caught with 25 pounds of meth during traffic stop
A 13-year-old in Colorado faces multiple drug charges after investigators found over 25 pounds of meth during a traffic stop on Tuesday.
Rare penny sells for $282K at auction
The coin in question is one of only 10 or 15 Lincoln pennies known to exist that were mistakenly made with bronze instead of zinc-coated steel in 1943.