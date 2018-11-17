SACRAMENTO, Calif. - As protests over the death of George Floyd continue around the world, one black couple in Sacramento, California shared an emotional moment when they explained to their 10-year-old daughter why demonstrators had taken to the streets.In a video posted by her mother, young Azariah breaks down in tears crying, saying, “I could die from the color of my skin,” as her father, Joseph, squats down to comfort her.Azariah’s mother Jamie told Storyful that their daughter had asked them why people were protesting, saying, “It was time to speak about how she may get treated differently because the color of her skin.”“It is a sad, harsh reality to have to have this conversation with an innocent child, especially your own child,” added Jamie.Many parents of all races are struggling with similar conversations after a week of outrage and sadness that spilled into streets worldwide after video of Floyd's death emerged.

