Actor Daniel Masterson, 'Hyde' on That '70s Show, charged with forcibly raping 3 women
LOS ANGELES - Actor Daniel Masterson, most commonly known for his roles as Steven Hyde in That '70s Show and Jameson "Rooster" Bennett in The Ranch, was charged Wednesday with forcibly raping three women, the district attorney's office announced.
‘I could die from the color of my skin’: Little girl has emotional reaction to George Floyd protests
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - As protests over the death of George Floyd continue around the world, one black couple in Sacramento, California shared an emotional moment when they explained to their 10-year-old daughter why demonstrators had taken to the streets.In a video posted by her mother, young Azariah breaks down in tears crying, saying, “I could die from the color of my skin,” as her father, Joseph, squats down to comfort her.Azariah’s mother Jamie told Storyful that their daughter had asked them why people were protesting, saying, “It was time to speak about how she may get treated differently because the color of her skin.”“It is a sad, harsh reality to have to have this conversation with an innocent child, especially your own child,” added Jamie.Many parents of all races are struggling with similar conversations after a week of outrage and sadness that spilled into streets worldwide after video of Floyd's death emerged.
'I have to take action': Volunteers in Fife drive donations to California fire victims
FIFE, Wash. -- People from across the area are pitching in to send donations to victims of the California wildfires.
North Tacoma grocery store raises money for fire victims in California
TACOMA, Wash. - - A grocery store owner in North Tacoma is stepping up to help some grocery store employees in California who’ve lost everything in the deadliest fire of the Western region.Customers at Grocery Outlet in North Tacoma are donating money to help 37 Grocery Outlet employees in Paradise, Calif., who’ve lost their jobs and homes in the devastating fires.
Indian couple who died in Yosemite liked life on the edge
She was a self-described "adrenaline junkie," and he took "wow-worthy photos" of the couple posing at the edge of cliffs and jumping from planes that appeared on social media and a travel blog that attracted thousands of followers.
'Especially chilling': Family finds 'perfectly-cut hole' in toddler’s bedroom window
A California family is warning neighbors after they recently made an unsettling discovery in their toddler's nursery.
3 arrested after kidnapped man found naked, badly hurt in abandoned California home
Two men and a woman face a slew of charges after a man was found naked and severely injured in an abandoned home in an unincorporated part of Fontana, California, authorities announced Wednesday.
Photo of homeless father, son inspires help from strangers
A homeless Northern California boy and his father are getting help from strangers after a picture of the 5-year-old got widespread attention online.
Couple charged in torture-murder of California boy could face death penalty
A mother and her boyfriend could face the death penalty in the torture and murder of a 10-year-old California boy, prosecutors announced.
Fitbit leads to murder charge for 90-year-old after stepdaughter found hacked to death
Police in San Jose believe a 90-year-old man murdered his 67-year-old stepdaughter—and he might have gotten away with it if she hadn't been wearing a Fitbit.
Woman’s years-long search for kidney donor ends thanks to ad on her car
Teri Sampson is now recovering following a successful kidney transplant surgery - and she got the chance to meet the woman who saved her life.
Son’s body found in mangled car after father receives GPS crash alert
Authorities found a man's body in a car that had careened down an embankment after his father received an alert from a GPS device, according to California Highway Patrol.
New California law to limit plastic straws in restaurants
People who want straws with their drinks at California restaurants will have to request them under a new law.
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattles Southern California
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattled a wide area of Southern California on Tuesday night. But there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Northern California wildfire now largest in state history
Twin Northern California blazes fueled by dry vegetation and hot, windy weather grew Monday to become the largest wildfire in state history, becoming the norm as climate change makes the fire season longer and more severe.
Popular San Diego taco shop closes due to 'lack of employees'
A popular Mexican food chain in San Diego has closed one of its locations citing a staff shortage. A sign hanging outside Tacos El Gordo on Palm Avenue reads, "closed for lack of employees."
San Francisco to consider outlawing plastic straws, stirrers
In a bid to further cut down on waste, eco-conscious San Francisco is expected to join Seattle in outlawing plastic straws used to suck down Mai Tais and slurp up bubble tea.
Police bullet killed Trader Joe's employee during LA gun battle
The employee, Melyda Corado, 27, was leaving the store Saturday as the suspect, Gene Evin Atkins, 28, was going into the store after firing two rounds officers pursuing him, Moore told reporters.
Iconic 'Brady Bunch' house goes on the market after nearly 50 years
It's a home so famous it has its own Yelp page, and now the television home of the beloved sitcom "The Brady Bunch" is for sale.
Deadly fire shuts down key route to Yosemite National Park
A wildfire that killed a California firefighter grew quickly and forced the closure of a key route into Yosemite National Park as crews contended with sweltering conditions Sunday, authorities said.