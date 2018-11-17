‘I could die from the color of my skin’: Little girl has emotional reaction to George Floyd protests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - As protests over the death of George Floyd continue around the world, one black couple in Sacramento, California shared an emotional moment when they explained to their 10-year-old daughter why demonstrators had taken to the streets.In a video posted by her mother, young Azariah breaks down in tears crying, saying, “I could die from the color of my skin,” as her father, Joseph, squats down to comfort her.Azariah’s mother Jamie told Storyful that their daughter had asked them why people were protesting, saying, “It was time to speak about how she may get treated differently because the color of her skin.”“It is a sad, harsh reality to have to have this conversation with an innocent child, especially your own child,” added Jamie.Many parents of all races are struggling with similar conversations after a week of outrage and sadness that spilled into streets worldwide after video of Floyd's death emerged.

North Tacoma grocery store raises money for fire victims in California

TACOMA, Wash. - - A grocery store owner in North Tacoma is stepping up to help some grocery store employees in California who’ve lost everything in the deadliest fire of the Western region.Customers at Grocery Outlet in North Tacoma are donating money to help 37 Grocery Outlet employees in Paradise, Calif., who’ve lost their jobs and homes in the devastating fires.

Indian couple who died in Yosemite liked life on the edge

She was a self-described "adrenaline junkie," and he took "wow-worthy photos" of the couple posing at the edge of cliffs and jumping from planes that appeared on social media and a travel blog that attracted thousands of followers.

Northern California wildfire now largest in state history

Twin Northern California blazes fueled by dry vegetation and hot, windy weather grew Monday to become the largest wildfire in state history, becoming the norm as climate change makes the fire season longer and more severe.