Pit bull stabbed 3 times while out on a walk
An outraged pit bull owner is looking for answers after someone stabbed her dog while he was out for a walk in her neighborhood last Wednesday.
Arkansas sheriff says outrage over Nike-shirt mugshots is a 'big misunderstanding'
An Arkansas sheriff's office has been accused of putting Nike shirts on inmates for mugshots in a mocking protest of the company's deal with Colin Kaepernick.
Kindergartner walks away from school; parents find her a mile away
Mother Gabriela Chavarria arrived at Sutton Elementary in Fort Smith, Arkansas Tuesday to pick up her 6-year-old kindergartner, whose name is also Gabriella. But Gabriella was nowhere to be found.
Mother of five starved, handcuffed 8-year-old son out of jealousy, affidavit says
A mom and her boyfriend are accused of abusing one of her children because she was jealous her own mother loved the child more than her, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Arkansas couple arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth
An Arkansas couple was arrested over the weekend after their 1-year-old tested positive for methamphetamine, according to a preliminary arrest report.