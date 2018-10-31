WASHINGTON - Hunters venturing into national preserves in Alaska will soon be able to bait hibernating bears from dens with doughnuts and other treats to kill them and other controversial practices under a five-year-old ban that will soon end.The Trump administration is ending the ban implemented in 2015 with a final rule published in the Federal Register, according to the Washington Post.The rule ends a ban on certain hunting methods, including using artificial light such as headlamps in wolf dens in an effort to kill mothers and their pups, shooting swimming caribou from a boat and targeting animals from airplanes and snowmobiles, the newspaper reported.It will take effect in 30 days.The regulations were ordered in October 2015 under the Obama administration, when the National Park Service determined that Alaska’s practices conflicted with the federal mission to protect wildlife, according to the Post.State officials argued that the regulations violated Native American hunting rights and were more restrictive than what is permitted on state land.National Park Service Deputy Director David Vela said in a statement to the newspaper that the federal government will defer to Alaska’s wildlife management on national preserves.“The amended rule will support the Department’s interest in advancing wildlife conservation goals and objectives, and in ensuring the state of Alaska’s proper management of hunting and trapping in our national preserves, as specified in the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act,” Vela said.Some in favor of the rule change say it will help control the population of wolves and other predators to increase the numbers of their prey, such as caribou, moose and other game animals that hunters prefer killing for sport.

