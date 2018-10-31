‘Into the Wild’ bus removed from Alaska backcountry
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An abandoned bus in the Alaska backcountry, popularized by the book “Into the Wild” and movie of the same name, was removed Thursday, state officials said.
Report: Trump administration to lift ban on baiting and killing hibernating bears and wolves in Alaska
WASHINGTON - Hunters venturing into national preserves in Alaska will soon be able to bait hibernating bears from dens with doughnuts and other treats to kill them and other controversial practices under a five-year-old ban that will soon end.The Trump administration is ending the ban implemented in 2015 with a final rule published in the Federal Register, according to the Washington Post.The rule ends a ban on certain hunting methods, including using artificial light such as headlamps in wolf dens in an effort to kill mothers and their pups, shooting swimming caribou from a boat and targeting animals from airplanes and snowmobiles, the newspaper reported.It will take effect in 30 days.The regulations were ordered in October 2015 under the Obama administration, when the National Park Service determined that Alaska’s practices conflicted with the federal mission to protect wildlife, according to the Post.State officials argued that the regulations violated Native American hunting rights and were more restrictive than what is permitted on state land.National Park Service Deputy Director David Vela said in a statement to the newspaper that the federal government will defer to Alaska’s wildlife management on national preserves.“The amended rule will support the Department’s interest in advancing wildlife conservation goals and objectives, and in ensuring the state of Alaska’s proper management of hunting and trapping in our national preserves, as specified in the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act,” Vela said.Some in favor of the rule change say it will help control the population of wolves and other predators to increase the numbers of their prey, such as caribou, moose and other game animals that hunters prefer killing for sport.
National park posts skin-crawling spider photo for Halloween
At first glance, it could be a cute dog's fluffiness under a door, or maybe the fur on a jacket hood? Nope, it's spiders.
Facebook adds Alaska's Inupiaq as language option
Britt'Nee Brower grew up in a largely Inupiat Eskimo town in Alaska's far north, but English was the only language spoken at home.
6.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Aleutian Islands
A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck the Aleutian Islands Wednesday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Powerful 6.4 earthquake hits Alaska's North Slope region
Alaska's North Slope was hit Sunday by the most powerful earthquake ever recorded in the region, the state's seismologist said.
Father and son caught on video shooting mother bear, 'shrieking' cubs: police
On Esther Island in Alaska, a motion-detecting camera was set up in a bear den as part of a joint three-year study between the US Forest Service and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
Oil, gas drilling in pristine Alaska refuge moves forward
The Trump administration is moving forward on oil and gas drilling in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, fulfilling a longtime Republican priority that most Democrats fiercely oppose.
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake rattles Alaska's west Aleutian Islands
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A magnitude 6.8 earthquake rumbled north of Alaska's Aleutian Islands on Friday afternoon, but did not cause a tsunami or damage structures.The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake occurred at 2:24 p.m. about 127 miles northwest of Attu Island near the far west end of the Aleutians.The Alaska Earthquake Center says the moderate earthquake was at a depth of about 16 miles.Residents of Shemya Island about 147 miles southeast of the earthquake felt the ground move.Attu is nearly 1,500 miles southwest of Anchorage.
Magnitude 4.9 earthquake hits Alaskan island chain
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Alaska Earthquake Center reports that a magnitude 4.9 earthquake hit part of the Aleutian Islands chain.The center says the quake struck about 12:43 p.m. Saturday Alaska time in the Fox Islands region of the Aleutians.
Big earthquake on Canada-Alaska border jolts faraway lawmakers awake
ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- A magnitude-6.2 earthquake near the Canada-Alaska border jarred people awake, including lawmakers in the state capital, and set off a series of aftershocks, including a magnitude-6.3, officials said.The initial quake roused state Rep.
Magnitude-6.2 earthquake, aftershocks rattle corner of Canada, Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- A magnitude-6.2 earthquake rattled the corner of British Columbia near the boundary with southeastern Alaska early Monday, waking people up and setting off a series of aftershocks, including a magnitude-6.3, the U.S. Geological Survey said.Agency geophysicist Amy Vaughan said it's not completely uncommon for an aftershock to be larger than the triggering quake, though normally the following quakes are smaller.