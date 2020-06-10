Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even Trump’s
Facebook said Friday that it will flag all “newsworthy” posts from politicians that break its rules, including those from President Donald Trump.
Patagonia latest brand to join Facebook July ad boycott
The outdoor gear company Patagonia is the latest company to announce an advertising boycott of Facebook and its Instagram app for the month of July — or longer — saying the social media giant has failed to take steps to stop the spread on its platform of “hateful lies and dangerous propaganda.”
Facebook and Instagram will let users turn off political ads ahead of 2020 election
MENLO PARK, Calif. — As the U.S. charges toward the 2020 presidential election, Facebook announced this week that users will be able to disable political and social issue ads amid criticism of its policy that allows politicians like President Donald Trump to post false information.
Amazon bans police use of its face recognition for a year
Amazon on Wednesday banned police use of its face-recognition technology for a year, making it the latest tech giant to step back from law-enforcement use of systems that have been criticized for incorrectly identifying people with darker skin.