Life-long learning at Seattle Children's Alyssa Burnett Center
In honor of Autism Awareness Month, FOX 13 is highlighting a local center focusing on life and social skills for adults living with autism.Regence BlueShield
Healthy Living Special: An in-depth look at important health topics
From traumatic brain injuries to healthy meal options to help you lose weight, FOX 13 and Regence BlueShield are taking a look at some important health stories that impact all of us.Regence BlueShield
Digging deeper into traumatic brain injuries
March is Brain Injury Awareness Month, and according to the CDC, traumatic brain injuries affect millions of people in the U.S. each year.Regence BlueShield
Feeling anxiety about returning to work
As more people head back to the office and restrictions start to ease - it's normal to feel anxiety. Many organizations are helping employees make that transition easier. Here are some tips.Regence BlueShield
Know the warning signs of stroke
Nearly 800,000 people in the United States suffer from strokes each year. By knowing the warning signs, you could save a life.Regence BlueShield
Healthy Living: Staying on top of your heart health
February is American Heart Month, and in this week’s Healthy Living we want to highlight cardiovascular disease which is the leading cause of death in the United States and the #1 killer of women.Regence BlueShield
Getting back on track after the holidays
During the holidays, you may have over-indulged between Thanksgiving and the new year.Regence BlueShield
Signs of digital addiction
What are the signs that you may be teched out?Regence BlueShield
Keeping it simple with portion control
Whether you’re at work or shuffling the kids from one activity to the next, eating healthy on the go doesn’t have to be complicated.Regence BlueShield
Mary's Place working to make sure 'no child sleeps outside'
On the outside, it’s just like any other building, but on the inside, Mary’s Place is opening doors to families in need.Regence BlueShield
Staying safe while gaining strength
If you could do one thing to improve your health, strength training should be at the top of your list.Regence BlueShield
Dealing with the holiday blues
While this time of year is full of joy for many of us, it can be difficult for others. In this week's Healthy Living, an expert explains ways to cope with the holiday blues and when it might be time to ask for help.Regence BlueShield
Breaking down diabetes, the silent killer
November is National Diabetes Awareness Month. The chronic disease impacting 34 million people in the US affects how your body turns food into energy.Regence BlueShield
Staying safe while traveling for the holidays
Tips on how to stay safe while traveling over the holidays.Regence BlueShield
The many health benefits of pumpkin
In this week's Healthy Living, nutritionist Deborah Enos reveals the surprising benefits of pumpkin and shares some tasty recipes.Regence BlueShield
Debunking myths of Medicare Advantage Plans
Picking the right health insurance can be tricky and often leave people wondering which one is the right one.Regence BlueShield
Breast cancer survivor says 'do not wait to get checked'
In this week's Healthy Living, we're talking with a breast cancer survivor who is sharing her story in hopes of saving other lives.Regence BlueShield
Staying safe this Halloween
Halloween still won't be the same as it was before COVID-19, but the good news is that we are better off this year than we were last year.Regence BlueShield
DEA Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 23
Long before the COVID-19 pandemic, an epidemic of a different kind impacted millions of people and dominated the headlines. According to data from the CDC, 2020 was the worst year the US has ever seen when it comes to opioid overdoses.Regence BlueShield
Expanding health services to Hispanic and Latinx communities
Health and wellness have taken on special importance as we navigate the pandemic, but for some, finding equal access is not always easy.Regence BlueShield