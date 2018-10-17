Spacewalking astronaut loses mirror, newest space junk
A spacewalking astronaut added to the millions of pieces of junk orbiting the Earth on Friday, losing a small mirror on his sleeve as soon as he emerged from the International Space Station for battery work.
Green fireball streaks across night sky in Australia
PIBARA, Australia - Sky-gazers in Western Australia captured the beauty of a green fireball burning across the night sky over the weekend.A green fireball — identified as a possible meteor — was seen lighting up the dark sky in Western Australia’s remote Pibara region on June 14.RELATED: What you should know about SpaceX’s Crew DragonThe video was captured and posted to Facebook by Benn Atkinson.The video shows the cosmic spectacle moving across the sky with an intense green glow.The video was taken from the vantage point of the BHP Redmont Rail Camp.A post by the American Meteor Society (AMS) identified that a Beta Equulid meteor shower was due to occur between June 7 and June 30, with maximum activity on June 14.According to AMS, fireballs are extremely rare, and the majority of fireballs are only visible for a few seconds.RELATED: NASA to send ‘VIPER’ rover to the Moon, will search for waterStoryful contributed to this report.
Orionid meteor shower peaks this weekend!
The Orionid meteor shower will peak Saturday night and Sunday morning (October 20 & 21).
Astronauts safe after rocket malfunction
NASA says that two astronauts from the U.S. and Russia are in good condition after an emergency landing in Kazakhstan following booster rocket failure minutes after the launch.
Will clouds obscure your view of the Perseid meteor shower?
The Perseid meteor shower is expected to peak Sunday night as one of 2018’s best meteor showers. And the Pacific Northwest region will have a good chance to see the bursts of light.
Perseid meteor shower peaks Sunday night!
The Perseid meteor shower will burst into light throughout the month of August -- but it's predicted to be at its best this weekend, according to NASA.
You could see the northern lights Monday night
Look to the skies Monday night! A hole in the sun's atmosphere has prompted NOAA forecasters to predict a minor geomagnetic storm.
Trump signs directive to clean up space junk; asks Pentagon to create 'Space Force'
President Donald Trump signed a new space policy directive at the White House that aims to reduce satellite clutter in space.
Will Western Washington get to see the super blue blood moon?
Much of the world will get to see not only a blue moon and a supermoon, but also a total lunar eclipse on Wednesday. But will we actually get to see it?
Sun unleashes strongest solar flare in almost a decade; Northern Lights possible
Early Wednesday morning record breaking solar flares erupted shooting radiation across space to Earth. That radiation will mainly show in the form of Northern Lights in the next couple of days.
NASA research plane will fly from Seattle for eclipse
A NASA research plane carrying the agency's science director will fly from Boeing Field in Seattle Monday, Aug. 21., to capture the first video of the total solar eclipse.
Perseid meteor shower peaks Friday night, but won't surpass last year's show
The Perseid meteor shower, peaking the nights of August 11-12, won't come close to setting any records.
Garage science project lands Seattle sisters an opportunity to work with NASA
As the solar eclipse approaches, two very young scientists are heading to Wyoming this week to work on the Eclipse Ballooning project with NASA and the University of Montana.
PHOTOS: Northern Lights in Western Washington
Skywatchers in Western Washington got to see the Aurora Borealis phenomenon, aka Northern Lights, early Monday morning.
Spacecraft reveals beauty of solar system's biggest storm
Juno flew directly over Jupiter's Great Red Spot on Monday, passing an amazingly close 5,600 miles above the monster storm.
NASA picks 12 new astronauts, one is from Washington
NASA chose 12 new astronauts Wednesday from its biggest pool of applicants ever, hand-picking seven men and five women who could one day fly aboard the nation's next generation of spacecraft.
The Eta Aquarid meteor shower will peak this week
Much talk has been about the total solar eclipse this summer, but we're currently in the middle of a meteor shower that's expected to peak this week.
SpaceX capsule returns space station science to Earth
A SpaceX capsule is back on Earth with a full load of space station science samples.
Bellevue eighth-graders launch experiment aboard the International Space Station
The Open Window School in Bellevue celebrated the launch of an experiment designed by eighth graders that is now aboard the International Space Station.