Biden bans Russian aircrafts from US airspace

"I am announcing that we will join our allies in closing off American airspace to all Russian flights, further isolating Russia and adding an additional squeeze on their economy," President Joe Biden said.

Ukrainian athletes join military amid Russian invasion

Dmytro Pidruchnyi is the latest Ukrainian athlete to join the military amid the Russian invasion. Pidruchnyi was competing at the Winter Olympics in Ukraine’s national colors. Now he’s wearing a military uniform and ballistic helmet.

Harley-Davidson suspends Russia shipments

Harley-Davidson announced on Tuesday, March 1 that it has “suspended its business in Russia and all shipments of its bikes to the country,” a statement from the company says of the invasion on Ukraine.

Shell, BP pull out of energy investments in Russia over Ukraine invasion

Both Shell and BP announced they are pulling out of Russia, as President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine continues to take its toll on the country's economy, which is heavily dependent on foreign investments in its energy industry. “We are shocked by the loss of life in Ukraine, which we deplore, resulting from a senseless act of military aggression," Shell's CEO said. “Our decision to exit is one we take with conviction. We cannot — and we will not — stand by."