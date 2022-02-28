Russia-Ukraine War: Kharkiv holds out; Russians claim to control Kherson
Russia and Ukraine said Wednesday that they were prepared to hold talks for the second time since the Russian invasion of its neighbor began last week.
Biden bans Russian aircrafts from US airspace
"I am announcing that we will join our allies in closing off American airspace to all Russian flights, further isolating Russia and adding an additional squeeze on their economy," President Joe Biden said.
Ukrainian athletes join military amid Russian invasion
Dmytro Pidruchnyi is the latest Ukrainian athlete to join the military amid the Russian invasion. Pidruchnyi was competing at the Winter Olympics in Ukraine’s national colors. Now he’s wearing a military uniform and ballistic helmet.
How sunflowers, Ukraine's national flower, became a symbol of solidarity and resistance
Sunflowers, the flower of Ukraine, have popped up everywhere since the Russian military assault on the country.
Chechen hit squad sent to murder Zelenskyy 'eliminated,' top Ukrainian defense official says
A team of elite commandos sent to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was "eliminated" by security forces, a top defense official said.
Alaska Airlines suspends partnership with Russian airline
Alaska Airlines said Tuesday it is temporarily suspending its partnership with a Russian airline over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Russian invasion changes crucial PNW salmon project plans
Russia’s attack on Ukraine is having ripple effects across the world, including a multi-million dollar salmon research project that scientists hope will unlock key answers for the Pacific Northwest.
Shoreline native living in Ukraine stays in the country, helps raise children of families joining fight
While thousands of Ukrainians flee as Russia invades the county, some are choosing to stay in their homes—including James Hopkins, a missionary born and raised in Shoreline who now lives in Lutsk, Ukraine.
US leaders show Ukraine support by wearing blue and yellow at State of the Union
During President Biden's State of the Union address, many members of Congress chose to show a sign of solidarity with the people of Ukraine by wearing the embattled country's colors: blue and yellow.
Who is Volodymyr Zelenskyy?: How this comedian became a wartime president
He portrayed a high school teacher fed up with politicians who accidentally becomes president. Fast forward a few years, and Zelenskyy is the president for real — and his role is as an unlikely hero to many around the world.
Ukraine crisis: How you can help UNICEF, Project HOPE, and GlobalGiving
As Russian forces continue their full-scale invasion on Ukraine, here are some ways Americans can help the Ukrainian people.
Russia-Ukraine updates: Russian convoy nears Kyiv on day 6 of assault
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has entered its sixth day, with Russian forces stepping up their attacks on several cities.
Harley-Davidson suspends Russia shipments
Harley-Davidson announced on Tuesday, March 1 that it has “suspended its business in Russia and all shipments of its bikes to the country,” a statement from the company says of the invasion on Ukraine.
Florida teen who tracked Elon Musk’s plane now tracking jets of Russian billionaires
The new account was launched as prominent Russians come under pressure over the invasion of Ukraine and already has over 127,000 followers.
Molotov cocktails on the menu: Ukrainian brewery switches from beer to bombs amid Russian invasion
A brewery in Lviv, Ukraine, is mixing up Molotov cocktails instead of beer amid Russia's military assault on the country.
Shell, BP pull out of energy investments in Russia over Ukraine invasion
Both Shell and BP announced they are pulling out of Russia, as President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine continues to take its toll on the country's economy, which is heavily dependent on foreign investments in its energy industry. “We are shocked by the loss of life in Ukraine, which we deplore, resulting from a senseless act of military aggression," Shell's CEO said. “Our decision to exit is one we take with conviction. We cannot — and we will not — stand by."
Ukraine-Russia war: CCTV shows missile strike on government building in Kharkiv
Video appearing to show a Russian missile strike on a Ukrainian government building has been released by Ukrainian officials. A child is believed to be among those injured by the explosion.
Local non-profit heading to Warsaw to help Ukrainian refugees
A northwest non-profit will be heading to Warsaw to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.
Washington, other US states adding to financial pressure on Russia over Ukraine invasion
Seeking to tighten the financial squeeze on Russia over its war against Ukraine, governors and lawmakers in numerous U.S. states, including Washington, were taking actions Monday to pull state investments from Russian companies while encouraging private entities to do the same.
Snake Island defenders who defied Russian warship captured alive, not killed: Ukraine Navy
Snake Island defenders assumed dead were actually captured by Russians, Ukrainian Navy says