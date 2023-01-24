Seattle could broaden anti-discrimination law to add caste

Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant wants to add caste to the city’s anti-discrimination policy, saying discrimination takes place throughout the U.S. based on the South Asian practice of assigning people their social status at birth.

Police pursuit bill has Washington Democrats at odds

The thrust of the effort to block bills amending Washington's police pursuit laws hinge on a study from a retired University of Washington professor. Now, some other Democrats in the Legislature want that data thrown out.