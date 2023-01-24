Seattle could broaden anti-discrimination law to add caste
Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant wants to add caste to the city’s anti-discrimination policy, saying discrimination takes place throughout the U.S. based on the South Asian practice of assigning people their social status at birth.
Washington lawmakers hear testimony on 7 abortion bills
Abortion rights proposals have been front and center in Olympia, Washington, this week as state lawmakers heard hours of public testimony on seven proposals that would reinforce abortion access.
Proposed bill seeks to ban assault weapons in Washington
HB 1240 is being heard in committee, some argue this is what Washington needs following a spike in gun violence, but others say it's an infringement of their rights.
Police pursuit bill has Washington Democrats at odds
The thrust of the effort to block bills amending Washington's police pursuit laws hinge on a study from a retired University of Washington professor. Now, some other Democrats in the Legislature want that data thrown out.