BELLEVUE, Wash. -- T-Mobile says it's launching a TV service next year, becoming the latest company to marry wireless and video.The nation's No. 3 wireless carrier said Wednesday that it bought cable-TV startup Layer3 TV to help it roll out its upcoming service.T-Mobile's press release has few details, but promises to address consumer complaints such as "sky-high bills" and "exploding bundles."T-Mobile didn't disclose how much it paid for Layer3, which is available in five U.S. cities.

December 13, 2017