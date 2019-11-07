T-Mobile promises consumer benefits if Sprint deal OK'd

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- T-Mobile promises a new $15 wireless plan if its $26.5 billion Sprint deal goes through.T-Mobile is also promising free internet to emergency first responders for 10 years and to low-income households with children for five years.

Sprint and T-Mobile agree to combine in $26.5 billion deal

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- T-Mobile and Sprint reached a $26.5 billion merger agreement Sunday that would reduce the U.S. wireless industry to three major players — that is, if the Trump administration's antitrust regulators let the deal go through.The nation's third- and fourth-largest wireless companies have been considering a combination for years, one that would bulk them up to a similar size as industry giants Verizon and AT&amp;T.

T-Mobile to launch TV service next year

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- T-Mobile says it's launching a TV service next year, becoming the latest company to marry wireless and video.The nation's No. 3 wireless carrier said Wednesday that it bought cable-TV startup Layer3 TV to help it roll out its upcoming service.T-Mobile's press release has few details, but promises to address consumer complaints such as "sky-high bills" and "exploding bundles."T-Mobile didn't disclose how much it paid for Layer3, which is available in five U.S. cities.

T-Mobile fined $48 million over slowing 'unlimited' data plans

T-Mobile, the country's No. 3 wireless carrier, will pay $48 million for not clearly telling customers how "unlimited" data plans weren't really, well, unlimited.The Federal Communications Commission said Wednesday that T-Mobile had a policy to slow down the speeds of customers who were the heaviest data users.

Use T-Mobile? You and 231,000 others in Washington may be due refund

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- State Attorney General Bob Ferguson says about 231,000 T-Mobile customers in Washington may be eligible for a share of a settlement with the company over billing unauthorized charges, a practice known as cramming.Consumers can request a refund online www.t-mobilerefund.com.Under an agreement announced Friday by the Federal Trade Commission, the company headquartered in Bellevue will pay about $68 million to consumers nationally.State attorneys will share an $18 million fine.