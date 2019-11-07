FCC calls hours-long T-Mobile service outage ‘unacceptable’
The head of the U.S. communications regulator said T-Mobile’s nationwide, hours-long outage Monday was “unacceptable” and that the Federal Communications Commission will investigate.
T-Mobile-Sprint merger completed, creating new wireless giant
Mobile carrier T-Mobile has completed the takeover of smaller rival Sprint, creating a new wireless giant that rivals AT&T and Verizon in size.
T-Mobile promises consumer benefits if Sprint deal OK'd
BELLEVUE, Wash. -- T-Mobile promises a new $15 wireless plan if its $26.5 billion Sprint deal goes through.T-Mobile is also promising free internet to emergency first responders for 10 years and to low-income households with children for five years.
The FCC approves T-Mobile-Sprint deal in party-line vote
The Federal Communications Commission has approved the $26.5 billion combination of Sprint and T-Mobile on a 3-2 party-line vote.
FCC chairman backs T-Mobile-Sprint deal in key endorsement
The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission says he plans to recommend the agency approve the $26.5 billion merger of wireless carriers T-Mobile and Sprint, saying it'll speed up 5G deployment in the U.S.
Sprint and T-Mobile agree to combine in $26.5 billion deal
BELLEVUE, Wash. -- T-Mobile and Sprint reached a $26.5 billion merger agreement Sunday that would reduce the U.S. wireless industry to three major players — that is, if the Trump administration's antitrust regulators let the deal go through.The nation's third- and fourth-largest wireless companies have been considering a combination for years, one that would bulk them up to a similar size as industry giants Verizon and AT&T.
T-Mobile to launch TV service next year
BELLEVUE, Wash. -- T-Mobile says it's launching a TV service next year, becoming the latest company to marry wireless and video.The nation's No. 3 wireless carrier said Wednesday that it bought cable-TV startup Layer3 TV to help it roll out its upcoming service.T-Mobile's press release has few details, but promises to address consumer complaints such as "sky-high bills" and "exploding bundles."T-Mobile didn't disclose how much it paid for Layer3, which is available in five U.S. cities.
T-Mobile fined $48 million over slowing 'unlimited' data plans
T-Mobile, the country's No. 3 wireless carrier, will pay $48 million for not clearly telling customers how "unlimited" data plans weren't really, well, unlimited.The Federal Communications Commission said Wednesday that T-Mobile had a policy to slow down the speeds of customers who were the heaviest data users.
Use T-Mobile? You and 231,000 others in Washington may be due refund
OLYMPIA, Wash. -- State Attorney General Bob Ferguson says about 231,000 T-Mobile customers in Washington may be eligible for a share of a settlement with the company over billing unauthorized charges, a practice known as cramming.Consumers can request a refund online www.t-mobilerefund.com.Under an agreement announced Friday by the Federal Trade Commission, the company headquartered in Bellevue will pay about $68 million to consumers nationally.State attorneys will share an $18 million fine.