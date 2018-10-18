Starbucks latest to say it will pause social media ads

SEATTLE--Starbucks is the latest company to say it will pause social media ads after a campaign led by civil rights organizations called for an ad boycott of Facebook, saying it doesn’t do enough to stop racist and violent content.

Starbucks updates policy on Black Lives Matter apparel following backlash

SEATTLE - Starbucks has announced that it will be allowing its employees to express their support for Black Lives Matter following backlash over a company memo that reportedly prohibited its team members from wearing clothing or apparel that advocated for the movement.“As we talked about earlier this week, we’re designing new t-shirts with the graphic below to demonstrate our allyship and show we stand together in unity,” wrote Roz Brewer, the COO of Starbucks, and Zing Shaw, Starbucks’ vice president for inclusion and diversity, in an open letter to partners published on Friday.“Until these arrive, we’ve heard you want to show your support, so just be you.

Starbucks changes bathroom policy following racial firestorm

SEATTLE -- Starbucks has adopted an open-bathroom policy following the arrest last month of two African American men at a coffee shop in Philadelphia.Chairman Howard Schultz says he doesn't want the company to become a public bathroom, but feels employees can make the "right decision a hundred percent of the time," if that choice is removed at the store level.One of the men arrested on April 12 was denied use of a bathroom.

2 black men arrested at Starbucks get an apology from police

PHILADELPHIA -- Rashon Nelson initially brushed it off when the Starbucks manager told him he couldn't use the restroom because he wasn't a paying customer.He thought nothing of it when he and his business partner, Donte Robinson, were approached at their table and were asked if they needed help.

Men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives

Starbucks commits $10 million for greener coffee cup

SEATTLE -- Starbucks is making a $10 million commitment to develop a greener coffee cup that is fully recyclable and compostable.The company on Tuesday announced the NextGen Cup Challenge initiative in partnership with Closed Loop Partners' Center for the Circular Economy.