Texas Starbucks barista attacked after asking customer to wear mask
A Starbucks barista in Texas was attacked after asking a customer to wear a face mask, Midland officials say.
Starbucks latest to say it will pause social media ads
SEATTLE--Starbucks is the latest company to say it will pause social media ads after a campaign led by civil rights organizations called for an ad boycott of Facebook, saying it doesn’t do enough to stop racist and violent content.
Starbucks creates own Black Lives Matter shirt for employees
Starbucks is creating its own Black Lives Matter shirt for employees to wear if they choose. The move comes after the coffee chain reportedly banned employees from wearing Black Lives Matter gear.
Starbucks updates policy on Black Lives Matter apparel following backlash
SEATTLE - Starbucks has announced that it will be allowing its employees to express their support for Black Lives Matter following backlash over a company memo that reportedly prohibited its team members from wearing clothing or apparel that advocated for the movement.“As we talked about earlier this week, we’re designing new t-shirts with the graphic below to demonstrate our allyship and show we stand together in unity,” wrote Roz Brewer, the COO of Starbucks, and Zing Shaw, Starbucks’ vice president for inclusion and diversity, in an open letter to partners published on Friday.“Until these arrive, we’ve heard you want to show your support, so just be you.
Starbucks selling stores and closing office in Europe
Starbucks is restructuring its European operations after several years of slowing sales.
Starbucks joins Pearl Jam in their effort to fight homelessness in Seattle area
Starbucks is inviting customers to join the effort to bring unsheltered families and children in King County inside by donating to Pearl Jam’s Home Fund.
Starbucks is eliminating plastic straws from all stores
Starbucks will eliminate plastic straws from all of its locations within two years, citing the environmental threat to oceans.
Starbucks employee helps expecting mother deliver baby on Tacoma sidewalk
The manager of a 24-hour Starbucks in Tacoma, Washington is being called a hero after she helped an expecting mother give birth on the sidewalk in front of the store.
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer
Starbucks says an employee in Philadelphia has been fired after reportedly mocking a customer with a stutter.
Starbucks raising price of brewed coffee in most US stores
Starbucks says it's raising the price of a regular drip coffee by 10 cents to 20 cents this week in most U.S. stores.
Howard Schultz to bid farewell to Starbucks after nearly 40 years
Starbucks Corporation announced that Howard Schultz is stepping down as executive chairman and member of the Board of Directors at the end of the month.
Starbucks closing 8,000 stores for racial-bias training
Starbucks will close 8,000 stores the afternoon of May 29th for racial-bias training. The closure is a response to the arrest of two black men at a store in Philadelphia.
New Starbucks policy: No purchase needed to sit in cafes
Starbucks announced a new policy Saturday that allows anyone to sit in its cafes or use its restrooms, even if they don't buy anything.
Starbucks changes bathroom policy following racial firestorm
SEATTLE -- Starbucks has adopted an open-bathroom policy following the arrest last month of two African American men at a coffee shop in Philadelphia.Chairman Howard Schultz says he doesn't want the company to become a public bathroom, but feels employees can make the "right decision a hundred percent of the time," if that choice is removed at the store level.One of the men arrested on April 12 was denied use of a bathroom.
2 black men arrested at Starbucks get an apology from police
PHILADELPHIA -- Rashon Nelson initially brushed it off when the Starbucks manager told him he couldn't use the restroom because he wasn't a paying customer.He thought nothing of it when he and his business partner, Donte Robinson, were approached at their table and were asked if they needed help.
Men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives
Starbucks CEO apologizes to 2 black men arrested at Philadelphia store
The CEO of Starbucks Co., Kevin Johnson, called the arrests a "reprehensible outcome" and said he wants to personally apologize to the men, saying the company "stands firmly against discrimination or racial profiling."
Starbucks announces 2 military family stores in Kitsap County
Starbucks dedicated its 40th and 41st military family store Tuesday at a ceremony in Kitsap County.
Starbucks tests asking customers for an email address when they use in-store WiFi
SEATTLE, Wash. - Using Starbucks' WiFi will still be free, but there may be a few extra hoops to jump through before gaining access.Since 2010, Starbucks has asked that customers only their accept terms and conditions to gain access to free internet, GeekWire reports.
Starbucks commits $10 million for greener coffee cup
SEATTLE -- Starbucks is making a $10 million commitment to develop a greener coffee cup that is fully recyclable and compostable.The company on Tuesday announced the NextGen Cup Challenge initiative in partnership with Closed Loop Partners' Center for the Circular Economy.