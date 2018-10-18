SEATTLE - Starbucks has announced that it will be allowing its employees to express their support for Black Lives Matter following backlash over a company memo that reportedly prohibited its team members from wearing clothing or apparel that advocated for the movement.“As we talked about earlier this week, we’re designing new t-shirts with the graphic below to demonstrate our allyship and show we stand together in unity,” wrote Roz Brewer, the COO of Starbucks, and Zing Shaw, Starbucks’ vice president for inclusion and diversity, in an open letter to partners published on Friday.“Until these arrive, we’ve heard you want to show your support, so just be you.

