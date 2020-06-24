Re-certification test flights for Boeing 737 MAX begin in Seattle
SEATTLE-- Test flights for the re-certification of the Boeing 737 MAX started Monday at Boeing Field in Seattle.
FAA orders fix for engine covers of Boeing 737 Max planes
U.S. safety officials will require all Boeing 737 Max airliners to be inspected for a manufacturing defect on engine coverings that they say could lead to loss of power during flights.
Mukilteo business builds incredible displays seen around the world
Among an industrial park hidden away in Mukilteo, the only thing that stands out is a giant paper airplane, an homage to Boeing and Paine Field up the road, but also a hint of what happens behind the warehouse doors. We feel that our diversity is our edge, said Mike Dillon, the man behind Dillon Works, the fact that we think outside the box, and we can come up with unique ideas. Those ideas are bursting off the walls and ceilings inside the building that houses Dillon Works, and often, nothing is what it seems.
Boeing posts first profit loss in more than 2 decades
Boeing posts first profit loss in more than 2 decades
Iranians shot down airliner, Western leaders declare
The US increasingly believes that Iran mistakenly shot down the airliner, according to multiple US officials. The working theory is based on continuing analysis of data from satellites, radar and electronic data collected routinely by US military and intelligence.
City of Tukwila uses five-part strategy to cover estimated $6.1 million revenue loss due to COVID-19
City of Tukwila uses five-part strategy to cover estimated $6.1 million revenue loss due to COVID-19
Blind musician hosts `pedestrian serenade` for Tacoma neighbors
Blind musician hosts `pedestrian serenade` for Tacoma neighbors
Pierce County corrections officers concerned about safety
Pierce County corrections officers concerned about safety
China reportedly slated to ink deal with Boeing
China reportedly slated to ink deal with Boeing. Q13 FOX News.
Boeing warns of potential wing problems in some 737 aircraft
Boeing said on Sunday that it is working with federal regulators and contacted airlines about potential problems discovered in one batch of "slat tracks" produced by a supplier.
Boeing warns of potential wing problems in some 737 aircraft
Boeing is telling some airlines flying its 737 model to replace a part on the planes' wings, a move that could affect more than 100 aircraft: http://via.q13fox.com/RpOYd
Boeing finds the first buyer for a 737 Max since its grounding
Boeing and IAG, the owner of Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia and other European carriers, announced a letter of intent on the purchase of the jets at the Paris Air Show.
Boeing says it might have to shut down 737 Max production in Renton
The plane has been grounded since mid-March because of two fatal crashes that killed more than 300 people.
New flaw discovered on Boeing 737 Max, sources say
A series of simulator flights to test new software developed by Boeing revealed the flaw, according to one of the sources.
Bombshell report says Boeing rejected safety upgrades that could have prevented crashes
The safety culture at Boeing is under heavy scrutiny after multiple reports have suggested that profit was prioritized over safety.
Alaska Air debuts Russell Wilson plane on Blue Friday
Alaska Air debuts Russell Wilson plane on Blue Friday
Investigator says FAA training inspectors weren`t qualified
Investigators say many Federal Aviation Administration inspectors who worked on pilot-training standards for the grounded Boeing 737 Max and other planes were themselves unqualified and insufficiently trained.
Southwest extends 737 Max flight cancellations through November 2
Southwest Airlines is the latest carrier to extend flight cancellations into November because of the Boeing 737 Max grounding.
New lawsuit alleges collusion between Boeing, FAA before 737 crashes
A new lawsuit against Boeing alleges collusion with the FAA before two 737 Max crashes left hundreds dead.
Investigator says FAA training inspectors weren`t qualified
The Federal Aviation Administration is under fire after a whistleblower claims its trainers for the Boeing 737 MAX were not certified.