Alaska Airlines expects 3,000 jobs cut by 2021 amid pandemic
SEATTLE -- Alaska Airlines plans to cut 3,000 jobs by next year amid the downturn in revenue for airline travel after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.In a company statement, the airline says job cuts are anticipated to start in October 2020.
Alaska Airlines sees steep drop in flight demand
Alaska Airlines told investors that it continues to experience an 80% drop in demand for its flights due to the coronavirus, so it will implement an 80% cut in flight capacity in the next two months.
Alaska Airlines scales back miles partnership with American
Alaska Airlines and American Airlines will scale back their mileage plan partnership early next year.
Alaska Airlines to break ground on new building
Alaska Airlines will break ground on a new building Thursday morning at a ceremony on International Boulevard.
Alaska Airlines developing new sex misconduct training
SEATTLE -- Alaska Airlines flight attendants are getting new sexual misconduct training after a former Facebook executive publicly detailed her experience aboard.The Seattle-based airline said Monday that it's developing in-person training.It'll draw from the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network and King County Sexual Assault Resource Center for "a research-based approach focused on the impact of individual choices to shift social norms."There will also be onboard resources to support passengers.In November, former Facebook executive Randi Zuckerberg said an Alaska flight attendant brushed off her complaint, suggesting she move to the back of the plane after she reported being sexually harassed by another passenger in the first-class section.The airline pointed to that and the broader Me Too movement, saying conversations about respectful conduct are a good thing.
Naked Alaska Airlines passenger taken for psychiatric examination
An Alaska Airlines flight to Seattle was forced to return to Anchorage early Wednesday after a passenger locked himself in the bathroom, took off all his clothes, and refused to follow crew instructions.
Alaska Air announces new flights to 8 cities from Everett's Paine Field
EVERETT, Wash. -- Alaska Airlines announced it will fly 13 daily flights from Everett's Paine Field to eight West Coast cities starting later this year.Alaska will fly jets from Paine Field to Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Orange County, California; Phoenix; Portland; San Diego; San Francisco; and San Jose, California.
Alaska Airlines investigates sexual harassment claim
SEATTLE -- Alaska Airlines says it's investigating a claim that flight attendants allowed a passenger to sexually harass a former Facebook executive on a flight.Randi Zuckerberg, who is also Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's sister, took to social media Wednesday to detail her recent flight between Los Angeles and Mazatlan, Mexico.She said she was extremely uncomfortable with the man sitting near her who constantly made sexually explicit and lewd comments to her and others in the First Class passenger area, all while being served several alcoholic drinks.Zuckerberg said she reported it to flight attendants, who replied that the man was a regular flyer on the route and seemed to make light of the situation.The airline said they're revoking the man's travel privileges while conducting a full investigation.
Alaska unveils special Seattle Mariners-themed plane
Alaska Airlines introduced a Seattle Mariners-themed plane to commemorate the club’s 40th anniversary, on Wednesday.
Alaska Airlines to offer daily flights from Everett's Paine Field
Air travel will get a lot easier for flyers living in Snohomish County and North King County. Alaska Airlines announced nine daily flights from Paine Field – Snohomish County Airport beginning next year.
WOW! Alaska Airlines employee buys plane ticket for stranded passenger out-of-pocket
SEATAC, Wash. -- An Alaska Airlines employee went to great lengths to make sure a traveler arrived home -- by paying for her ticket out of her own pocket.Vancouver B.C.'s News1130 reports that Miriam Thomas was trying to return home from a business trip last week, when her ticket was cancelled by Delta Airlines due to unscheduled delays and other issues.