MLB plans 60-game schedule, shortest since 1878, as union balks

Major League Baseball plans to unilaterally issue a 60-game schedule for its shortest season since 1878 after the players’ association rejected a negotiated deal of the same length, putting the sport on track for a combative return to the field amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Suspended MLB season hits stadium vendors hard

SEATTLE -- It's the kind of evening that's just perfect for a baseball game -- a warm summer night -- yet you could likely hear a pin drop outside of the stadiums in Seattle's SoDo neighborhood.