Commentary: Baseball is still our national pastime right now – but for all the wrong reasons
If the last couple months are any indication, baseball deserves to still be our national pastime – but for all the wrong reasons.
Dipoto: 'A few' Seattle Mariners players test positive for COVID-19
Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said a few players have tested positive for COVID-19.
MLB plans 60-game schedule, shortest since 1878, as union balks
Major League Baseball plans to unilaterally issue a 60-game schedule for its shortest season since 1878 after the players’ association rejected a negotiated deal of the same length, putting the sport on track for a combative return to the field amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Commentary: Remain hopeful, but prepare to be disappointed for road bumps in upcoming seasons
We’re now less than a week from the start of the very first pro sports league involving teams in North America getting underway.
Suspended MLB season hits stadium vendors hard
SEATTLE -- It's the kind of evening that's just perfect for a baseball game -- a warm summer night -- yet you could likely hear a pin drop outside of the stadiums in Seattle's SoDo neighborhood.
Saying thank you to 'The Sodfather' Bob Christofferson - a Mariners staple of 40 years
SEATTLE -- If the last 40 years are any indication, this yard could become the best looking front lawn in America.
M's writer Corey Brock of The Athletic talks MLB and Mariners on "Q It Up Sports"
Mariners beat writer Corey Brock of The Athletic joined Q13 Fox sports director Aaron Levine on "Q It Up Sports" Sunday night to discuss the current MLB situation now that negotiations on a new season have come to a standstill and will likely be in the hands of commissioner Rob Manfred.
Baseball players say continued talks are futile, tell MLB to order return
NEW YORK-- Baseball players told Major League Baseball additional talks to start the season during the coronavirus pandemic are pointless and said owners should order a return to work, which likely would spark lengthy litigation and the sport's return to labor wars.