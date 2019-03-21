Feds: Company provided subpar steel for Navy submarine hulls

SEATTLE (AP) — For decades, the Navy’s leading supplier of high-strength steel for submarines provided subpar metal because one of the company’s longtime employees falsified lab results — putting sailors at greater risk in the event of collisions or other impacts, federal prosecutors said in court filings Monday.

Two American service members killed in Afghanistan

U.S. forces say two American service members have been killed during an operation in Afghanistan.The U.S. and NATO Resolute Support mission says the Americans were killed while conducting an operation on Friday.

Trump awards Medal of Honor to combat medic from Puyallup

President Donald Trump plans to award the Medal of Honor to a retired Army staff sergeant in recognition of his treatment and evacuation of fellow US soldiers while taking fire from enemy combatants in Afghanistan in 2008.

Spokane Army officer killed in helicopter crash in Iraq

The U.S. soldier who died of injuries in a helicopter crash in Iraq this week was a member of an elite special operations unit and had deployed nine times in support of the U.S. conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, officials said Tuesday.

Bomb-sniffing dog, handler reunited after service in Iraq

Troy Sutton of Lumberton, North Carolina, has been in Iraq off and on since 2011 with his Dutch shepherd Ali. The two were nearly inseparable for about five years while they worked together in Iraq as an explosive detection team.

No survivors in military helicopter crash

The Pentagon says all seven service members aboard a U.S. helicopter that crashed in Iraq were killed.The Pentagon says in a statement Friday that the crash does not appear to be the result of enemy activity and is under investigation.The U.S. military helicopter crashed in western Iraq, U.S. officials said Thursday.The helicopter is used by the Air Force for combat search and rescue, and was in transit from one location to another when it went down Thursday afternoon near the town of Qaim in Anbar ProvinceThe Pentagon said an accompanying U.S. helicopter immediately reported the crash and a quick-reaction force comprised of Iraqi security forces and Coalition members secured the scene.