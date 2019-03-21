Feds: Seattle VA medical staffer stole, sold respirators
Federal prosecutors say a staffer at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Seattle stole respirators and other equipment, then sold it online amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Navy upholds firing of aircraft carrier captain in coronavirus outbreak
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- In a stunning reversal, the Navy has upheld the firing of the aircraft carrier captain who urged faster action to protect his crew from a coronavirus outbreak, according to a U.S. official familiar with the report.
Feds: Company provided subpar steel for Navy submarine hulls
SEATTLE (AP) — For decades, the Navy’s leading supplier of high-strength steel for submarines provided subpar metal because one of the company’s longtime employees falsified lab results — putting sailors at greater risk in the event of collisions or other impacts, federal prosecutors said in court filings Monday.
Pilot of US Air Force jet that crashed in North Sea is dead
LONDON (AP) — The pilot of a fighter jet that crashed into the North Sea, off the coast of northern England, has been found dead, the U.S. Air Force said Monday.
Marine veteran who disarmed rioters: 'There was only one thing I could do'
A Marine veteran working security for a Q13 News crew during what began as a peaceful protest in downtown Seattle has been hailed a hero for his quick action to disarm two rioters of stolen police-issued rifles.
Marine Corps bans display of Confederate flag
The U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) banned display of the Confederate flag at its military installations Friday, on everything from bumper stickers to coffee mugs.
Vietnam veterans reflect on the 45th anniversary of the 'Fall of Saigon'
April 30, 2020, marks the 45th anniversary of the “Fall of Saigon” and essentially the end of the Vietnam War. For local Vietnam veterans, the images captured on that day are still a painful reminder.
Two American service members killed in Afghanistan
U.S. forces say two American service members have been killed during an operation in Afghanistan.The U.S. and NATO Resolute Support mission says the Americans were killed while conducting an operation on Friday.
Trump awards Medal of Honor to combat medic from Puyallup
President Donald Trump plans to award the Medal of Honor to a retired Army staff sergeant in recognition of his treatment and evacuation of fellow US soldiers while taking fire from enemy combatants in Afghanistan in 2008.
Spokane Army officer killed in helicopter crash in Iraq
The U.S. soldier who died of injuries in a helicopter crash in Iraq this week was a member of an elite special operations unit and had deployed nine times in support of the U.S. conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, officials said Tuesday.
Air Force officer missing for 35 years found living in California under false identity
A U.S. Air Force officer with top-secret clearance who went missing in 1983 has been living under an assumed name in California, according to the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.
Seattle among 15 cities Army considers for home of new Futures Command
The Army says it's considering 15 cities for the headquarters of its planned Futures Command, which will keep track of emerging technology and innovations that could be used in warfighting.
Restored B-52 lands at its new home to pay tribute to Vietnam vets
SEATTLE — The long journey of some Vietnam veterans to restore an old B-52 bomber just reached a major milestone.
Bomb-sniffing dog, handler reunited after service in Iraq
Troy Sutton of Lumberton, North Carolina, has been in Iraq off and on since 2011 with his Dutch shepherd Ali. The two were nearly inseparable for about five years while they worked together in Iraq as an explosive detection team.
Newborn daughter of fallen soldier has photo shoot with father’s Army unit
The widow of a fallen soldier and their newborn daughter scheduled a special photo shoot with the men who her husband fought alongside with in Afghanistan.
Washington man asks for help finding fallen son's flag
A Central Washington man is pleading for help on social media to find an American flag that belonged to his son who was killed in Afghanistan.
Starbucks announces 2 military family stores in Kitsap County
Starbucks dedicated its 40th and 41st military family store Tuesday at a ceremony in Kitsap County.
Seattle judge won't consider new transgender troop plan
A federal judge in Seattle says she won't immediately consider President Donald Trump's new policy banning transgender people from serving in the military.
No survivors in military helicopter crash
The Pentagon says all seven service members aboard a U.S. helicopter that crashed in Iraq were killed.The Pentagon says in a statement Friday that the crash does not appear to be the result of enemy activity and is under investigation.The U.S. military helicopter crashed in western Iraq, U.S. officials said Thursday.The helicopter is used by the Air Force for combat search and rescue, and was in transit from one location to another when it went down Thursday afternoon near the town of Qaim in Anbar ProvinceThe Pentagon said an accompanying U.S. helicopter immediately reported the crash and a quick-reaction force comprised of Iraqi security forces and Coalition members secured the scene.
Changemaker: Betsy Reed Schultz turns house into home for healing Gold Star families
It's one thing to open your house to strangers. It's another to dedicate that home and your life to helping others heal. That's the mission created by Betsy Reed Schultz.