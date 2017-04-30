Appeals court: Trump wrongly diverted $2.5B for border wall
A federal appeals court on Friday ruled against the Trump administration in its transfer of $2.5 billion from military construction projects to build sections of the U.S. border wall with Mexico, ruling it illegally sidestepped Congress, which gets to decide how to use the funds.
How crossing the US-Mexico border became a crime
It was not always a crime to enter the United States without authorization. In fact, for most of American history, immigrants could enter the United States without official permission and not fear criminal prosecution by the federal government.
Bidders for Trump's border wall: One proposes putting deck on top, another wants to build 'piece of art'
SAN DIEGO (AP) — One bidder wants to cover President Donald Trump's border wall with solar panels.
White House plan to help pay for border wall is a long shot
The White House is calling for immediate budget cuts of $18 billion from programs like medical research, infrastructure and community development grants to help pay for the border wall that President Donald Trump repeatedly promised would be financed by Mexico.
Trump vows to build border wall to address New Hampshire 'drug epidemic'
WASHINGTON (CNN) - Donald Trump on Saturday again vowed to build a wall along the Mexico-U.S. border -- this time arguing that it would help stem New Hampshire's "drug epidemic."The appeal, made in a video posted to Facebook, comes three days before New Hampshire hosts the nation's first 2016 primary."New Hampshire has a tremendous drug epidemic," Trump says. "I am going to create borders.