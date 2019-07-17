Appeals court: Trump wrongly diverted $2.5B for border wall

A federal appeals court on Friday ruled against the Trump administration in its transfer of $2.5 billion from military construction projects to build sections of the U.S. border wall with Mexico, ruling it illegally sidestepped Congress, which gets to decide how to use the funds.

Yakima officials vote down effort to ban ICE flights

YAKIMA, Wash. -- Officials have struck down an effort to ban flights charted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at an airport in Washington state.The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the Yakima City Council voted 4-3 Tuesday against a proposal for city staff to draft an executive order that would prohibit ICE from using the Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field.Councilwoman Kay Funk had made the proposal, seeking a similar executive order as one approved for the King County International Airport.King County Executive Dow Constantine in April signed an order to prevent companies from servicing flights that transport immigrant detainees.ICE has been using the Yakima airport since early May.

Legal marijuana work could imperil citizenship bids

Immigration authorities on Friday said that anyone with any involvement with marijuana, regardless of whether it's legal in the state where they live, can be denied citizenship because the drug is still illegal under federal law.The announcement comes weeks after officials in Colorado, where recreational marijuana is legal, began warning residents that working for a dispensary or manufacturing operation could jeopardize their citizenship bids — even if those jobs are state-sanctioned.The updated guidance from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services states that people who use marijuana or are involved with it in any way fail to have "good moral character," a prerequisite for people who have legal permanent residence to gain American citizenship.About two-thirds of states allow the use of marijuana for medical purposes, and 10 allow recreational use.

Court weighs whether immigrant children should have right to attorney

SEATTLE -- This week, a federal court is weighing whether children should have the right to an attorney in immigration court.Right now, from toddlers to teens, many immigrant children facing deportation are forced to go in front a judge alone and represent his or herself.While the U.S. is obligated to provide court-appointed attorneys for criminal defendants who do not have their own representation, the same does not apply for immigration courts.Last year, data from TRAC Immigration showed that three out of every four unaccompanied children did not have legal representation.

Federal judge orders release of immigrant held after Army base pizza delivery

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge on Tuesday ordered the immediate release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation."Although he stayed in the United States unlawfully and is currently subject to a final order of removal, he has otherwise been a model citizen," U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty wrote of Pablo Villavicencio.The Manhattan judge said Villavicencio, who was being held at a New Jersey lockup, can remain in the United States while he exhausts his right to try to gain legal status.

Detained mothers beginning to be released in Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — Some asylum-seeking parents who have been detained in Washington state after being separated from their children have started to be released from custody, advocates said Wednesday, but it remains unclear when they might see their sons or daughters again.The Northwest Immigrant Rights Project in Seattle said it knows of 55 people detained at the U.S.-Mexico border before being separated from their children and transferred to Washington under President Donald Trump's zero-tolerance policy.An immigration judge released one, Yolany Padilla, a 24-year-old from Honduras, on $8,000 bond from the Northwest Detention Center, a private immigration jail in Tacoma, on Friday — seven weeks after she crossed the border illegally in Hidalgo, Texas.

Federal court blocks ICE treatment of asylum seekers

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Monday determined the U.S. government is violating its own rules regarding the treatment of people seeking asylum.Judge James Boasberg issued a preliminary injunction ordering the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency to stop what opponents called the arbitrary detention of legitimate asylum seekers.

Thousands Protest Trump Immigration Polices, SCOTUS Travel Ban Ruling

SEATAC, Wash. – People across Western Washington joined the rest of the nation in rallies against the Trump Administration’s zero-tolerance immigration policy specifically citing the separation of children from their parents who arrive at the southern border seeking asylum.