The Dixie Chicks change their name to 'The Chicks'
The Grammy-winning Dixie Chicks are now just “The Chicks.”
Community responds after dozens of pride flags stolen in downtown Burien
A few dozen pride flags that have been waving up and down downtown Burien all month long were removed and stolen.
Patagonia latest brand to join Facebook July ad boycott
The outdoor gear company Patagonia is the latest company to announce an advertising boycott of Facebook and its Instagram app for the month of July — or longer — saying the social media giant has failed to take steps to stop the spread on its platform of “hateful lies and dangerous propaganda.”
Boy Scouts to require ‘diversity and inclusion’ merit badge in order to achieve Eagle Scout rank
The Boy Scouts of America announced on Monday they are standing with the Black Lives Matter movement.
The push to preserve Black culture in Seattle's Central District
SEATTLE -- While protesters for the Black Lives Matter movement occupy several blocks in Capitol Hill outside Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, some Black community groups are a mile away, pushing to preserve their culture in Seattle's historic Black hub.
Seattle organization commemorates Juneteenth by calling for police accountability
Several people spent the Juneteeth holiday educating themselves about police brutality. A Seattle organization called “Not This Time” hosted an event calling on accountability in law enforcement.
Racism declared a public health crisis by King and Pierce counties
SEATTLE -- The Board of Health departments in two Washington state counties have declared racism a public health crisis after worldwide protests following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Juneteenth: A day of joy and pain - and now national action
LOS ANGELES - In just about any other year, Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the day in 1865 that all enslaved black people learned they had been freed from bondage, would be marked by African American families across the nation with a cookout, a parade, a community festival, a soulful rendition of “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing.”
These companies are changing their branding due to racial stereotypes
LOS ANGELES - A growing list of well-known brands are taking a stance against racist stereotypes.
Mrs. Butterworth's undergoing 'brand review' after Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben's announce redesigns
Mrs. Butterworth's brand is another one that will be getting an updated image, after Uncle Ben’s and Aunt Jemima are both reported to be undergoing redesigns in an effort to “eliminate racial bias” in the products.
After 130 years, Aunt Jemima will vanish from packaging
NEW YORK (AP) — After more than 130 years, Aunt Jemima is being removed from packaging for syrup and pancake mix.
Ben Carson thinks Trump will 'get there' on athletes kneeling
The lone African American member of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet said Monday he would work with the president on the issue of athletes taking a knee during the national anthem, though Trump has shown no signs of softening, tweeting over the weekend that he would not watch soccer or football if players don’t stand for the national anthem.
Seahawks wives lead a walk across I-90 bridge in support of Black Lives Matter movement
MERCER ISLAND - Peace, love, togetherness: that was the message from the people who marched across the I-90 bridge on Saturday.
Sephora promises to carry more black-owned brands
Sephora announced on June 10 it had signed the 15 Percent Pledge.
Starbucks creates own Black Lives Matter shirt for employees
Starbucks is creating its own Black Lives Matter shirt for employees to wear if they choose. The move comes after the coffee chain reportedly banned employees from wearing Black Lives Matter gear.
NASCAR bans Confederate flag from its races and properties
NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from its races and venues on Wednesday, formally severing itself from what for many is a symbol of slavery and racism.
‘Stop the pain,’ a brother of George Floyd tells Congress
Philonese Floyd challenged Congress on Wednesday to “stop the pain” so that his brother George wouldn’t be just “another name” on a growing list of those killed during interactions with police.
'The right song at the right time': Arlington High School choir standing in solidarity against racism
ARLINGTON, Wash.-- Timing is everything, which is why the Arlington High School Flight Choir decided to release their version of “Rise Up," a song that was initially intended as their graduation song.