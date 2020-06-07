Patagonia latest brand to join Facebook July ad boycott

Patagonia latest brand to join Facebook July ad boycott

The outdoor gear company Patagonia is the latest company to announce an advertising boycott of Facebook and its Instagram app for the month of July — or longer — saying the social media giant has failed to take steps to stop the spread on its platform of “hateful lies and dangerous propaganda.”

The push to preserve Black culture in Seattle's Central District

The push to preserve Black culture in Seattle's Central District

SEATTLE -- While protesters for the Black Lives Matter movement occupy several blocks in Capitol Hill outside Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, some Black community groups are a mile away, pushing to preserve their culture in Seattle's historic Black hub.

Juneteenth: A day of joy and pain - and now national action

Juneteenth: A day of joy and pain - and now national action

LOS ANGELES - In just about any other year, Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the day in 1865 that all enslaved black people learned they had been freed from bondage, would be marked by African American families across the nation with a cookout, a parade, a community festival, a soulful rendition of “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing.”

Ben Carson thinks Trump will 'get there' on athletes kneeling

Ben Carson thinks Trump will 'get there' on athletes kneeling

The lone African American member of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet said Monday he would work with the president on the issue of athletes taking a knee during the national anthem, though Trump has shown no signs of softening, tweeting over the weekend that he would not watch soccer or football if players don’t stand for the national anthem.