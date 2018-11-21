SEATTLE -- A talk by a far-right commentator who is known for leading a hate campaign that resulted in a lifetime ban from Twitter has been canceled due to bad weather.Milo Yiannopoulos was due to speak to a sold-out crowd at Washington State University in Pullman on Thursday, but The Spokesman-Review reports that the College Republicans said it had been called off due to the snow-and-ice-related closure of Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass and "unsafe conditions on all highways leading to Pullman."Yiannopoulos was still scheduled to speak to a sellout crowd at the University of Washington on Friday.Yiannopoulos writes for right-wing Breitbart News and is permanently banned from Twitter after leading a harassment campaign against "Ghostbusters" actress Leslie Jones.His speech at the University of California Davis last Friday was canceled by its sponsors after protesters blocked access to the lecture hall.

