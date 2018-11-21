Former Army medic who won Medal of Honor will raise flag at Apple Cup
The Apple Cup will hold special meaning for one Washington State University alumnus. He's an Army veteran from Puyallup who's been chosen to take part in the flag raising ceremony.
WSU short of dorm rooms as it welcomes largest freshman class
Washington State University is preparing to welcome the largest freshman class in its history, and is short of dorm rooms to house them.
WSU community stunned, grieves after QB Tyler Hilinski's apparent suicide
Police said Tuesday night that Washington State University quarterback Tyler Hilinski was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Twitter suspends former WSU College Republicans president
Twitter has suspended the account of the former president of the Washington State University College Republicans who resigned after attending a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Mike Leach's 2-minute rant on how to survive your wedding (video)
The Apple Cup is Saturday and in advance of the big game, WSU coach Mike Leach is talking to reporters.
Former WSU football player charged with murder in wife's death
SALT LAKE CITY -- Prosecutors say a former professional football player sliced his wife's neck and then crawled on the ground outside their rented Utah condominium before flagging down a police officer.Murder charges filed Monday against 46-year-old Anthony D.
Two injured in shooting near Washington State University campus
PULLMAN, Wash. -- The Pullman Police Department is investigating a shooting near the Washington State University campus.The incident happened off of the Pullman campus in the 1000 block of Duncan Lane early Sunday morning.Pullman Police officers were responding to a noise complaint when they heard two gunshots.Police said two people received non-life threatening injuries in the shooting.A 19-year-old male had a wound to his right torso and a 17-year-old male with a wound to his arm.An investigation revealed a group of people attending a party in the area surrounded a vehicle trying to leave the area.
WSU announces budget cuts to deal with $30M deficit
Washington State University is announcing big budget cuts to reduce an estimated $30 million annual deficit.
Washington State University eyes composting human remains
Washington State University wants to start a pilot program to test methods of decomposing human bodies that could offer an alternative to burial or cremation.
WSU student arrested in connection with bomb threats at dorm
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Police at Washington State University have arrested a student in connection with a series of bomb threats recently made against Stimson Hall.Campus police arrested 18-year-old Jose Andres Tecuatl on three counts of threatening to bomb and three counts of felony harassment.
Swastikas and bomb threat prompt WSU dorm evacuation
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Dozens of students were evacuated from a dormitory at Washington State University after students reported vandals had scratched several swastikas and a vague bomb threat onto the walls.The Spokesman-Review says the graffiti was reported about 10 p.m. Monday.
WSU student says 'ridiculous totalitarian people' aiming for expulsion after Charlottesville appearance
The former president of the Washington State University College Republicans says he resigned this week because he didn’t want to be a distraction for the group, not because he did anything wrong in Charlottesville, Va., last weekend.
WSU College Republicans president resigns after attending rally in Charlottesville
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — The president of the Washington State University College Republicans has resigned after attending a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that included neo-Nazis and members of the Ku Klux Klan.Former vice president and now president of the campus group, Amir Rezamand, told KREM-TV (https://goo.gl/Ak2D6K) that James Allsup had resigned.His resignation came after the College Republicans National Committee released a statement calling on all leaders in College Republicans who "support or condone these events" to resign.
Washington State University tuition to climb 2.2% this year
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — The Washington State University Board of Regents has voted to raise undergraduate tuition 2.2 percent for the coming school year.Wednesday's vote means undergraduates will see their tuition increase by $103 per semester for the academic year that begins Aug. 21.The new full-time, annual tuition rate for resident undergraduates will be $9,530.Tuition at WSU has remained flat or declined for resident undergraduate students for the past four years.
WSU sends warning to 1M people after hard drive with Social Security numbers, other info stolen
PULLMAN, Wash. -- Washington State University has confirmed that a hard drive has been stolen that could place up to 1 million students and others at risk of identity theft.It is sending out warning letters to those affected.
Task force proposes reforms to WSU student conduct process
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) _ Officials at Washington State University are proposing some changes to the student conduct disciplinary process.A task force that was assembled after a series of violent incidents involving the football team last year has called for reforms to make the student conduct process fairer and more transparent.School president Kirk Schulz appointed the task force last December to conduct the on-going review.The task force this week said that students must be educated about their rights, and those rights must be protected during the student conduct process.
WSU being investigated by feds over handling of assault case
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) _ The federal government is investigating how Washington State University handled a female student's allegations of sexual assault and harassment to determine whether the school violated federal gender-equity law.The U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights filed a complaint on March 20 and gave the university two weeks to turn over documents related to the case.The Spokesman-Review reports that the office had previously filed three similar complaints against the university beginning in 2014.WSU spokesman Rob Strenge says the school will work with the Office for Civil Rights to make any recommended improvements.
3 WSU students charged in connection with starting wildfire
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Three Washington State University students have been charged with gross misdemeanors in connection with the start of a wildfire that burned about 11,000 acres last summer.Blake Rogers, 22, Isaiah Weber, 23, and Jonathan Whitley, 22, all of Pullman, were each charged Monday with second-degree reckless burning for allegedly starting an illegal campfire that grew into the Snake River Fire.Garfield County Prosecutor Matt Newberg says the charge is punishable by up to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine plus restitution, fees and assessments.The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports that more than 300 firefighters fought the flames, along with six air tankers and five helicopters.
WSU issues statement supporting foreign students
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Washington State University has issued a statement in support of international students and staff in light of the recent executive order banning entry into the U.S. by citizens of seven countries.The statement issued Monday was signed by school President Kirk Schulz and Asif Chaudhry, a vice president of international programs at the Pullman-based university.The statement says Washington State University shares the concerns expressed nationwide about President Donald Trump's executive order that restricts the ability of individuals from certain countries to enter the United States.The statement says the school welcomes all members of the Washington State community, regardless of the country they call home.The school says it is advising non-U.S. citizens and their families from the impacted countries to refrain from traveling outside the United States.Here's the entire statement:
Bad weather cancels talk by far-right commentator at WSU; protests planned at UW
SEATTLE -- A talk by a far-right commentator who is known for leading a hate campaign that resulted in a lifetime ban from Twitter has been canceled due to bad weather.Milo Yiannopoulos was due to speak to a sold-out crowd at Washington State University in Pullman on Thursday, but The Spokesman-Review reports that the College Republicans said it had been called off due to the snow-and-ice-related closure of Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass and "unsafe conditions on all highways leading to Pullman."Yiannopoulos was still scheduled to speak to a sellout crowd at the University of Washington on Friday.Yiannopoulos writes for right-wing Breitbart News and is permanently banned from Twitter after leading a harassment campaign against "Ghostbusters" actress Leslie Jones.His speech at the University of California Davis last Friday was canceled by its sponsors after protesters blocked access to the lecture hall.