Idaho 'Cult Mom' Lori Vallow wants case dismissed over 'speedy trial' concerns after 1,169 days in jail
Lori Vallow asked Idaho Judge Steven Boyce in a Thursday motion to dismiss her case after she has spent 1,169 days in jail for her alleged role in the murders of her two children, as well as her husband's ex-wife, Tammy Daybell.
Lori Vallow case: J.J. Vallow's grandmother doesn't 'recognize' so-called 'cult mom' smiling outside court
The grandmother of Joshua "J.J." Vallow — one of Lori Vallow's two children who disappeared in 2019 before they turned up dead in 2020 — says she does not "recognize" the so-called "cult mom" in recent photos that show her smiling in and outside an Idaho courthouse.
Idaho 'cult mom' Lori Vallow denied 'strategy session' with husband Chad Daybell ahead of murder trial
An Idaho judge has denied alleged "cult mom" Lori Vallow's request for a joint, 30-minute "strategy session" with her husband, Chad Daybell, ahead of their April murder trial.
'Cult mom' Lori Vallow claims alibi, says she was not present when her two children, husband's first wife died
Lori Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, are facing charges in the deaths of two of her children, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, and the death of Daybell's wife, Tammy Daybell. Both have pleaded not guilty.
'Doomsday mom' case: Idaho court finds Lori Vallow competent for trial in deaths of her children
An Idaho judge on Tuesday found that Lori Vallow Daybell is competent and fit to proceed to trial for the deaths of her two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. She could face the death penalty if convicted.
Judge: Lori Vallow 'unfit' to stand trial in kids’ slayings
A judge has decided an Idaho woman charged with conspiring with her new husband to kill her two children is still not fit to participate in her own court proceedings.
Lori Vallow pleads not guilty to charges of conspiring to hide children's remains
Lori Vallow on Thursday pleaded not guilty in Idaho's Madison County Magistrate Court to charges of conspiracy to conceal, destroy or alter evidence of her children's remains, according to FOX 10 Phoenix.
The bizarre case of 2 kids who vanished in Idaho takes a grim turn
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — It was the extended family who grew suspicious first, and then at their urging, local police: Seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and his 17-year-old sister Tylee Ryan hadn’t been seen in far too long, and their mother wouldn’t give a straight answer about where they were.
Human remains found at property of man tied to missing Idaho kids
Authorities said they uncovered human remains at an Idaho man’s home Tuesday as they investigated the disappearance of his new wife’s two children — a case that’s drawn global attention for its ties to two other mysterious deaths and the couple’s doomsday beliefs.
Mom of 2 missing Idaho kids wants $5 million bail reduced
A mother arrested in Hawaii over the disappearance of her two Idaho children wants a judge to reconsider her $5 million bail.A court hearing is scheduled Wednesday on Kauai, where Lori Vallow was arrested on an Idaho warrant.Seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan have not been seen since September. Their disappearance has captured attention worldwide.Police also have said Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell have lied about the children's whereabouts.Her lawyers say she isn't a flight risk and had been willing to turn herself in prior to her arrest last week.