The bizarre case of 2 kids who vanished in Idaho takes a grim turn

The bizarre case of 2 kids who vanished in Idaho takes a grim turn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — It was the extended family who grew suspicious first, and then at their urging, local police: Seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and his 17-year-old sister Tylee Ryan hadn’t been seen in far too long, and their mother wouldn’t give a straight answer about where they were.

Human remains found at property of man tied to missing Idaho kids

Human remains found at property of man tied to missing Idaho kids

Authorities said they uncovered human remains at an Idaho man’s home Tuesday as they investigated the disappearance of his new wife’s two children — a case that’s drawn global attention for its ties to two other mysterious deaths and the couple’s doomsday beliefs.

Mom of 2 missing Idaho kids wants $5 million bail reduced

Mom of 2 missing Idaho kids wants $5 million bail reduced

A mother arrested in Hawaii over the disappearance of her two Idaho children wants a judge to reconsider her $5 million bail.A court hearing is scheduled Wednesday on Kauai, where Lori Vallow was arrested on an Idaho warrant.Seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan have not been seen since September. Their disappearance has captured attention worldwide.Police also have said Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell have lied about the children's whereabouts.Her lawyers say she isn't a flight risk and had been willing to turn herself in prior to her arrest last week.