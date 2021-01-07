Chad Wolf, acting Homeland Security secretary, steps down after criticizing Trump over Capitol riot
Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf is stepping down from his post, days after criticizing President Donald Trump over the riot at the U.S. Capitol.
AT&T, Hallmark, American Express among companies pulling political contributions after pro-Trump Capitol riot
Several major companies announced they are are pulling political contributions made to Republican lawmakers and are reevaluating future spending on political interests following last week’s pro-Trump riot at the Capitol.
US Capitol police officer dies of injuries sustained during pro-Trump riots, officials say
One day after supporters of President Donald Trump breached the U.S. Capitol building as Congress worked to count the Electoral College votes to certify president-elect Joe Biden's win, a Capitol police officer passed away due to injuries he sustained while on-duty during the riots.
Seattle man charged with assaulting officer in Capitol riot
A 51-year-old Seattle man has been charged with assaulting a federal police officer when a mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last week.
State beefs up security in Olympia for the start of the 2021 legislative session
A day before state lawmakers convene for the 2021 legislative session, Washington State Patrol (WSP) and the National Guard were called in for watch at the Washington State Capitol Building.
Trump rails against Twitter from @POTUS handle after platform permanently suspends his account
After having his personal Twitter account permanently suspended Friday, President Donald Trump tweeted from the official government @POTUS account four times, ranting against the social media company before the tweets were removed by Twitter.
Pelosi says House will move forward on 2nd impeachment if Trump doesn’t ‘immediately resign’
Democrats are discussing whether to move forward with impeaching President Donald Trump if his Cabinet doesn’t try to remove him for the mob assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski 1st Senate Republican to call for Trump’s resignation over Capitol riot
GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska has become the first Republican member of the Senate to call for President Donald Trump’s resignation.
DOJ: 13 suspects in pro-Trump Capitol riot, including man pictured behind Pelosi’s desk, federally charged
The U.S. Department of Justice said 13 suspects involved in the pro-Trump riot inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday have been charged for various crimes in federal court.
Biden says people responsible for Capitol officer’s death will be held accountable
President-elect Joe Biden expressed his “deep sympathy” to the family of the U.S. Capitol Police officer who died in the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol and vowed those responsible will be brought to justice.
After Capitol riot, many point out stark contrast between treatment of BLM protesters, pro-Trump mob
The violent breaching of the halls of power on Capitol Hill by insurrectionists represents one of the plainest displays of a racial double standard in modern history.
Tearful recount of Capitol building take over from Washington state congressional leader
Washington's congressional delegation reacts to Wednesday's take over of the Capitol building in DC.
How to talk to kids about attack on US Capitol
Finding the balance between educating children and scaring them can be tricky.
Scotland's justice minister wants to bar Trump from coming to UK after he 'incited a violent mob'
Scotland's Justice Minister Humza Yousaf is calling on officials to deny President Trump's entry into the U.K. following the riots in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, blaming him directly for inciting a "violent mob" at the nation's Capitol.
Capitol Police rejected federal help to quell pro-Trump mob
Three days before supporters of President Donald Trump rioted at the Capitol, the Pentagon asked the U.S Capitol Police if it needed National Guard manpower.
Marketing firm fires worker after he was photographed wearing company badge at pro-Trump US Capitol riot
A man who wore his company badge while he stormed the U.S. Capitol was fired Thursday by his Maryland employer.
Michelle Obama issues statement on pro-Trump Capitol riot, calls Trump ‘infantile and unpatriotic’
Michelle Obama was among scores of political figures from both sides of the aisle who decried the violent riot that occurred on Jan. 6, when a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol.