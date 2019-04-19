Legal marijuana work could imperil citizenship bids

Immigration authorities on Friday said that anyone with any involvement with marijuana, regardless of whether it's legal in the state where they live, can be denied citizenship because the drug is still illegal under federal law.The announcement comes weeks after officials in Colorado, where recreational marijuana is legal, began warning residents that working for a dispensary or manufacturing operation could jeopardize their citizenship bids — even if those jobs are state-sanctioned.The updated guidance from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services states that people who use marijuana or are involved with it in any way fail to have "good moral character," a prerequisite for people who have legal permanent residence to gain American citizenship.About two-thirds of states allow the use of marijuana for medical purposes, and 10 allow recreational use.

2018 a banner year for legal marijuana industry

The last year was a 12-month champagne toast for the legal marijuana industry as the global market exploded and cannabis pushed its way further into the financial and cultural mainstream.Liberal California became the largest legal U.S. marketplace, while conservative Utah and Oklahoma embraced medical marijuana.

Activists, state agency hand out free Lyft rides at Seattle pot shop

SEATTLE -- The state's traffic safety commission is partnering with cannabis activists in an effort to reduce impaired driving.Seattle Hempfest organizers and representatives from the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC) were at well-known Seattle pot shop Uncle Ike's Tuesday handing out $20 Lyft vouchers.A safety commission spokesperson called the "unusual partnership" a first between traffic officials and pot activists.

Canadian marijuana company Tilray has first US pot IPO

A Canadian company is the first marijuana business to complete an initial public offering on a major U.S. stock exchange, raising $153 million to expand its operations as Canada prepares to legalize the drug nationwide.

Tacoma police serve warrants at 6 houses suspected of marijuana growing

Tacoma police said they broke up an illegal marijuana-growing ring Monday morning. Tacoma PD worked with six other agencies as they simultaneously served warrants at six houses across town, arresting an unspecified number of people and confiscating marijuana and growing equipment.

Trump signals support for legislation easing US ban on pot

LOS ANGELES -- President Donald Trump said Friday that he's inclined to support a bipartisan effort in Congress to ease the U.S. ban on marijuana, a proposal that would dramatically reshape the nation's legal landscape for pot users and businesses.The federal ban that puts marijuana on the same level as LSD and heroin has created a conflict with more than two dozen states that have legalized pot in some form, creating a two-tiered enforcement system where cannabis can be both legal and not.The legislation would ensure states have the right to determine the best approach to marijuana within their borders, but some U.S. restrictions would remain, including recreational sales to people under 21.The proposal introduced Thursday has support from members of Congress from both parties, including Republican U.S. Sen.

Oregon marijuana growers diversify with hemp amid CBD boom

Applications for state licenses to grow hemp — marijuana's non-intoxicating cousin — have increased more than twentyfold since 2015, making Oregon No. 2 behind Colorado among the 19 states with active hemp cultivation.