Legal marijuana work could imperil citizenship bids
Immigration authorities on Friday said that anyone with any involvement with marijuana, regardless of whether it's legal in the state where they live, can be denied citizenship because the drug is still illegal under federal law.The announcement comes weeks after officials in Colorado, where recreational marijuana is legal, began warning residents that working for a dispensary or manufacturing operation could jeopardize their citizenship bids — even if those jobs are state-sanctioned.The updated guidance from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services states that people who use marijuana or are involved with it in any way fail to have "good moral character," a prerequisite for people who have legal permanent residence to gain American citizenship.About two-thirds of states allow the use of marijuana for medical purposes, and 10 allow recreational use.
Tacoma Community College to offer ‘comprehensive’ courses in cannabis
TACOMA, Wash. -- Marijuana is big business in Washington state, and now that business is extending into the classroom.Two courses at Tacoma Community College this winter will focus on the cannabis industry, as well as the history of marijuana and its health benefits.
2018 a banner year for legal marijuana industry
The last year was a 12-month champagne toast for the legal marijuana industry as the global market exploded and cannabis pushed its way further into the financial and cultural mainstream.Liberal California became the largest legal U.S. marketplace, while conservative Utah and Oklahoma embraced medical marijuana.
Activists, state agency hand out free Lyft rides at Seattle pot shop
SEATTLE -- The state's traffic safety commission is partnering with cannabis activists in an effort to reduce impaired driving.Seattle Hempfest organizers and representatives from the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC) were at well-known Seattle pot shop Uncle Ike's Tuesday handing out $20 Lyft vouchers.A safety commission spokesperson called the "unusual partnership" a first between traffic officials and pot activists.
Supply shortages plague Canada's new cannabis marketplace
The name of the store is High North, but it might as well be named High and Dry because for all but about four hours of the first two weeks since marijuana was legalized in Canada, there was no pot to sell.
Reminder: You can't take marijuana across the border, even on ferries
Washingtonians headed north need to remember -- leave the weed at home.
Washington weed retailer says Canada's legalization 'will help' business
At 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Canada became the largest country in the world to legalize recreational marijuana. And at least one marijuana retail shop less than two miles from the border isn't worried legalization will cut into stateside profit.
Canada is officially the world's largest legal marijuana marketplace
Canada is now the largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace as sales began early Wednesday in Newfoundland.
More than 100 pot shops set to open as Canada legalizes weed
Mat Beren and his friends used to drive by the vast greenhouses of southern British Columbia and joke about how much weed they could grow there.
Some products could disappear as Washington state 'reevaluates' pot edibles
Certain cannabis-infused candy could start vanishing from store shelves across Washington next year.
Seattle courts agree to clear past misdemeanor pot convictions
Judges in Seattle have agreed to clear past misdemeanor convictions for pot possession that were prosecuted before marijuana was legalized in Washington state.
An Oregon county gets grant to battle black market pot
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office will use state grant money to go after black market marijuana producers and legal growers who harvest more than their license allows.
Nevada's 1st year of pot sales beats forecast by 40 percent
The first full year of legal marijuana sales in Nevada exceeded expectations by 40 percent, state tax officials said Tuesday.
Canadian marijuana company Tilray has first US pot IPO
A Canadian company is the first marijuana business to complete an initial public offering on a major U.S. stock exchange, raising $153 million to expand its operations as Canada prepares to legalize the drug nationwide.
US OKs marijuana-based drug for seizures in medical milestone
U.S. health regulators have approved the first prescription drug made from marijuana, a milestone that could spur more research into a drug that remains illegal under federal law.
Tacoma police serve warrants at 6 houses suspected of marijuana growing
Tacoma police said they broke up an illegal marijuana-growing ring Monday morning. Tacoma PD worked with six other agencies as they simultaneously served warrants at six houses across town, arresting an unspecified number of people and confiscating marijuana and growing equipment.
Durkan and 6 other mayors are pushing for federal marijuana policy reform
Mayors from six U.S. cities in states with legal marijuana said Monday they have formed a coalition to push for federal marijuana policy reform just days after President Donald Trump expressed support for bipartisan congressional legislation to ease the federal ban on pot.
Trump signals support for legislation easing US ban on pot
LOS ANGELES -- President Donald Trump said Friday that he's inclined to support a bipartisan effort in Congress to ease the U.S. ban on marijuana, a proposal that would dramatically reshape the nation's legal landscape for pot users and businesses.The federal ban that puts marijuana on the same level as LSD and heroin has created a conflict with more than two dozen states that have legalized pot in some form, creating a two-tiered enforcement system where cannabis can be both legal and not.The legislation would ensure states have the right to determine the best approach to marijuana within their borders, but some U.S. restrictions would remain, including recreational sales to people under 21.The proposal introduced Thursday has support from members of Congress from both parties, including Republican U.S. Sen.
Oregon marijuana growers diversify with hemp amid CBD boom
Applications for state licenses to grow hemp — marijuana's non-intoxicating cousin — have increased more than twentyfold since 2015, making Oregon No. 2 behind Colorado among the 19 states with active hemp cultivation.