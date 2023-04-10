Emerald Eats: Making Indian street food with Khushi
Khushi stopped by Studio 13 Live on Monday to make Chicken Tikka!
CHICKEN TIKKA RECIPE:
Ingredients:
- Chicken thighs trimmed - 250gms
- Ginger garlic paste - 1tbsp
- Deghi Mirch - 1tsp
- Kashmiri chili pdr - 1 tsp
- Kastoori methi - 1tbsp
- Cumin powder - 1/2tbsp
- Garam masala - 1/2tbsp
- Black salt - 1/2tsp
- Chaat masala - 1/2tsp
- Salt - 1/2 tsp
- Mustard oil - 1tbsp
- Hung yogurt - 1/2tbsp
- Lemon juice - 1tsp
- Butter for basting
Method:
Mix together all ingredients except butter. Marinate the chicken for minimum one hour and up to overnight. Skewer marinated chicken pieces and grill on a barbecue or bake in the oven at 375F on a wire rack for 8 minutes. Take out the chicken, baste it with butter, rest the chicken for 5 minutes, bake in the oven again for 5 minutes.