Expand / Collapse search

Emerald Eats: Making Indian street food with Khushi

Published 
Emerald Eats
FOX 13 Seattle

Khushi stopped by Studio 13 Live on Monday to make Chicken Tikka!

CHICKEN TIKKA RECIPE:

Ingredients:

  • Chicken thighs trimmed - 250gms
  • Ginger garlic paste - 1tbsp
  • Deghi Mirch - 1tsp
  • Kashmiri chili pdr - 1 tsp
  • Kastoori methi - 1tbsp
  • Cumin powder - 1/2tbsp
  • Garam masala - 1/2tbsp
  • Black salt - 1/2tsp
  • Chaat masala - 1/2tsp
  • Salt - 1/2 tsp
  • Mustard oil - 1tbsp
  • Hung yogurt - 1/2tbsp
  • Lemon juice - 1tsp
  • Butter for basting

Method:

Mix together all ingredients except butter. Marinate the chicken for minimum one hour and up to overnight. Skewer marinated chicken pieces and grill on a barbecue or bake in the oven at 375F on a wire rack for 8 minutes. Take out the chicken, baste it with butter, rest the chicken for 5 minutes, bake in the oven again for 5 minutes.