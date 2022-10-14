Yankees fan whose 'Marinahzz' video went viral visits Seattle for playoff games

The die-hard New York Yankees fan who became an honorary Seattle Mariners fan after his "Marinahzz" TikTok video went viral, is in town for the playoff games.

"It's pretty surreal, it's cool. I never thought it would happen," said 23-year-old Nick Scarlotta, who is a construction worker from Staten Island, New York.

Over the summer, Scarlotta shared a 12-second video rant about pitcher Garrit Cole after the Yankees lost at home to the Mariners, 7-3. It was how Scarlotta pronounced "Mariners" in his video that made him a fan favorite in Seattle.

The Mariners even noticed Scarlotta's video and sent him a customized jersey with "Marinahzz" on the back.

Local sports merchandise company, Simply Seattle, also took notice and printed off T-shirts with his signature phrase.

On Saturday, the Mariners are hosting the Houston Astros for Game 3 of the ALDS, and Simply Seattle flew him out and he'll be at T-Mobile Park for the game.

And if there's a Game 4, he'll be back at T-Mobile Park.

Scarlotta stopped by the FOX 13 studios and spoke with Good Day Anchor Bill Wixey and Meteorologist Brian MacMillan before heading out to a watch party at Queen Anne Beer Hall for Game 2.

"I'm happy to be in Seattle," he said.

Scarlotta said this was his first time on the West Coast, and plans to explore the city.

"Other than the Yankees, the Mariners are my second favorite team," he said. "I still gotta be supportive to my Yankees, but they don't embrace me like this though."

If the Mariners and Yankees meet in the American League Championship Series, you can probably figure out which team Scarlotta will be cheering for.