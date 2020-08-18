Watch Seahawks Classics on Q13 FOX, including 'Beast Quake' and Super Bowl XLVIII

Preseason games may have been canceled, but that doesn't mean we can't all watch some incredible Seattle Seahawks football.

Q13 FOX, official TV partner of the Seattle Seahawks, will broadcast three Seahawks Classics on Aug. 23, Aug. 30, and Sept. 6.

The games include the NFC Wild Card Playoff in 2011 that featured the Beast Quake in which Marshawn Lynch broke nine tackles for a 67-yard touchdown run.

SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 08: Running back Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Seattle Seahawks runs for a 67-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints during the 2011 NFC wild-card playoff game at Qwest Field on January 8, 2011 in Se Expand

Week 2 will feature a fan favorite: the NFC Championship Game from either 2005, 2013 or 2014.

RELATED: Watch Seattle Seahawks Training Camp Live on Q13 FOX

Advertisement

And the third week, Q13 FOX will broadcast Super Bowl XLVIII, Seattle's first Super Bowl victory.

See the full schedule below and tune in each Sunday or set your DVR now to relive the fun!

Seahawks Classics: 'Beast Quake'

Sunday, 8/23 at 7:00 p.m. PT

NFC Wild Card Playoff: New Orleans Saints @ Seattle Seahawks (Original Air Date: 1/8/2011)

Seahawks Classics: Fan Vote Favorite

Sunday, 8/30 at 7:00 p.m. PT

NFC Championship Game (2005, 2013 or 2014 - TBD)

Seahawks Classics: Super Bowl XLVIII

Sunday, 9/6 at 7:00 p.m. PT

Seattle Seahawks vs Denver Broncos (Original Air Date: 2/2/2014)

MORE SEAHAWKS: Click here for exclusive 1-on-1 interviews with the Seattle Seahawks