UW Huskies Football suspends team activities due to COVID-19 cases

The University of Washington Huskies Football program has suspended all team activities because of an increase in positive COVID-19 tests.

According to a statement from the UW Atheltic Department, the program has paused all team-related football activities.

Practice on Wednesday was canceled while the team undergoes further PCR tests.

GET THE Q13 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND SPORTS ALERTS

It was not immediately clear what the impact would be on Saturday's game against the Oregon Ducks.

Advertisement

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Coming home: Former Husky, Seahawk Jermaine Kearse joins UW football staff