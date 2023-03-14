Seattle Storm, FOX 13 continue partnership; 35 games to broadcast locally on FOX 13 or FOX 13+

The Seattle Storm and FOX 13 are continuing their partnership and have announced all 35 games, that are not carried nationally, will broadcast locally on FOX 13 (KCPQ) or FOX 13+ (KZJO).

FOX 13's first broadcast will be Friday, May 26 as the Storm hosts the Dallas Wings in a key Commissioner's Cup game at 7 p.m. at Climate Pledge Arena.

The Storms first nationally televised game of the aseson will be Opening Day presented by Providence Swedish on Saturday, May 20 at noon on ABC. It'll be a rematch of the 2022 WNBA semifinals between Seattle and the Las Vegas Aces.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Guard Jewell Loyd #24 of the Seattle Storm handles the ball defended by guard Brittney Sykes #15 of the Los Angeles Sparks at Staples Center on September 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User Expand

There will be 6 games on FOX 13 and the other 29 will be on FOX 13+.

Long-time broadcast duo Dick Fain and Elise Woodward returns to call the action on FOX 13. Fain, a Sports Radio 950 KJR personality, enters his 17th season as the play-by-play voice of the Storm, while Woodward, who also serves as an ESPN and Pac-12 Network analyst, begins her 16th season as the color commentator. Piper Shaw also returns for her second season as sideline reporter.

Here's the Storm's 2023 regular season schedule:

Saturday, May 20 at 12 p.m.: vs. Las Vegas Aces on ABC

Friday, May 26 at 7 p.m.: vs. Dallas Wings

Tuesday, May 30 at 6 p.m.: vs. New York Liberty on ESPN2

Saturday, June 3 at 7 p.m.: at Los Angeles Sparks

Tuesday, June 6 at 7 p.m.: vs. Los Angeles Sparks

Friday, June 9 at 7 p.m.: vs. Washington Mystics

Sunday, June 11 at 12 p.m.: vs Washington Mystics on ABC

Tuesday, June 13 at 7 p.m.: at Phoenix Mercury

Thursday, June 15 at 7 p.m.: at Las Vegas Aces

Saturday, June 17 at 11 a.m.: at Dallas Wings

Tuesday, June 20 at 7 p.m.: vs. Connecticut Sun

Thursday, June 22 at 7 p.m.: vs. Indiana Fever

Saturday, June 24 at 6 p.m.: vs. Phoenix Mercury

Tuesday, June 27 at 5 p.m.: at Minnesota Lynx on FOX 13

Thursday, June 29 at 7 p.m.: vs. Minnesota Lynx

Sunday, July 2 at 3 p.m.: vs. New York Liberty

Thursday, July 6 at 4 p.m.: at Connecticut Sun on FOX 13

Saturday, July 8 at 10:30 a.m.: at New York Liberty on ESPN

Tuesday, July 11 at 4 p.m.: at Washington Mystics

Wednesday, July 12 at 4 p.m.: at Atlanta Dream on FOX 13

Thursday, July 20 at 7 p.m.: vs. Las Vegas Aces

Saturday, July 22 at 6 p.m.: vs. Chicago Sky

Tuesday, July 25 at 4 p.m.: at New York Liberty on ESPN3

Friday, July 28 at 5 p.m.: at Chicago Sky on FOX 13

Sunday, July 30 at 1 p.m.: at Indiana Fever on ESPN3

Wednesday, August 2 at 7 p.m.: vs. Dallas Wings

Saturday, August 5 at 7 p.m.: at Phoenix Mercury

Tuesday, August 8 at 12 p.m.: vs. Connecticut Sun

Thursday, August 10 at 7 p.m.: vs. Atlanta Dream

Sunday, August 13 at 3 p.m.: vs. Phoenix Mercury on FOX 13

Friday, August 18 at 7 p.m.: vs. Minnesota Lynx

Sunday, August 20 at 4 p.m.: at Minnesota Lynx

Tuesday, August 22 at 5 p.m.: at Chicago sky

Thursday, August 24 at 4 p.m.: at Indiana Fever

Sunday, August 27 at 3 p.m.: vs. Chicago Sky

Thursday, August 31 at 7 p.m.: at Los Angeles Sparks

Saturday, September 2 at 6 p.m.: at Las Vegas Aces

Wednesday, September 6 at 4 p.m.: at Atlanta Dream

Friday, September 8 at 5 p.m.: at Dallas Wings on FOX 13

Sunday, September 10 at 12 p.m.: vs. Los Angeles Sparks on ESPN3

Four-time All-Star Jewell Loyd, 2022 All-Defensive Team pick Ezi Magbegor and Mercedes Russell will return for the season and be joined by a talented cast of newcomers including two-time WNBA Champion Sami Whitcomb and defensive standout Kia Nurse.

For more information on season tickets, plans and group experiences, visit http://stormbasketball.com, or call 206-217-WNBA (9622).

FOX 13, a FOX owned and operated station, has been a proud broadcast partner with the Storm for the previous seven years and has carried all non-nationally-broadcast games since 2020.