Seattle Storm announce 2022 broadcast schedule, partnership with FOX 13

The Seattle Storm announced on Thursday that it has extended its partnership with FOX 13.

The team also announced that 28 games will air on KCPQ FOX 13 or KZJO FOX 13+.

"We are proud of our long-standing partnership with FOX 13 and the station’s investment in the Seattle Storm," said Alisha Valavanis, Storm President and CEO. "There is incredible excitement in Seattle for the upcoming season and we are grateful this partnership continues to bring Storm basketball to the most passionate fans in the WNBA."

"We are thrilled to bring the world-class Seattle Storm into homes around Western Washington for another great year." said Sheila Oliver, SVP and General Manager of FOX 13 and FOX 13+. "This championship team is important to the community and sets the pace for women’s sports everywhere – especially this year as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX."

In a news release, as part of the partnership, fans can find expanded coverage of the Storm on FOX 13 throughout the season.



FOX 13 has been a proud broadcast partner with the Storm for the previous six years and has carried all non-ESPN network games since 2020. The first broadcast on FOX 13+ is the 2022 Storm season-opener on May 6, as Seattle faces Minnesota in its first regular-season game at the newly renovated Climate Pledge Arena. The complete broadcast schedule is below including both local and nationally-televised and streamed games.

Long-time broadcast duo Dick Fain and Elise Woodward will call the action on FOX 13.

Fain, a Sports Radio 950 KJR personality, enters his 16th season as the play-by-play voice of the Storm, while Woodward, who also serves as an ESPN and Pac-12 Network analyst, begins her 15th season as the color commentator.



The team also said in addition to the local broadcasts, Storm fans across the country can watch 26 games via the WNBA’s television and streaming partners as the league announced the remainder of its national broadcast schedule on Wednesday. These games—broadcast via WNBA television and streaming partners—include six games on ABC/ESPN/ESPN2 which were previously announced by the league in March. CBS Sports Network will carry five games while eight games will appear on NBA TV. Seven Storm games will be streamed nationally: three on Amazon PRIME video and four on Facebook Watch.



FOX 13 and the Storm will also host a Storm Academy focused on STEM education for young girls and profile Storm players’ contributions to the region.

Advertisement

2022 Seattle Storm Schedule

DAY DATE OPPONENT TIME (Local) TV

Fri. May 6 MINNESOTA* 7:00 p.m. FOX13+

Sun. May 8 at Las Vegas* 7:00 p.m. ESPN2

Wed. May 11 at Phoenix* 7:00 p.m. FOX13+/Amazon

Sat. May 14 PHOENIX* 12:00 p.m. ABC

Wed. May 18 CHICAGO 7:00 p.m. Facebook

Fri. May 20 LOS ANGELES* 7:00 p.m. FOX13+

Fri. May 27 NEW YORK 7:00 p.m. FOX13+

Sun. May 29 NEW YORK 3:00 p.m. FOX13+

Fri. June 3 DALLAS* 7:00 p.m. FOX13+

Sun. June 5 CONNECTICUT 3:00 p.m. FOX13+

Tue. June 7 ATLANTA 7:00 p.m. FOX13+/CBSSN

Fri. June 10 at Dallas* 7:00 p.m. FOX13+/CBSSN

Sun. June 12 at Dallas 3:00 p.m. FOX13+

Tue. June 14 at Minnesota* 8:00 p.m. ESPN2

Fri. June 17 at Connecticut 7:00 p.m. FOX13+/CBSSN

Sun. June 19 at New York 12:00 p.m. ESPN

Thu. June 23 WASHINGTON 7:00 p.m. FOX13+/CBSSN

Sat. June 25 LOS ANGELES 6:00 p.m. FOX13+/Facebook

Wed. June 29 LAS VEGAS* 7:00 p.m. Amazon

Fri. July 1 INDIANA 7:00 p.m. FOX13+/Facebook

Sun. July 3 at Atlanta 3:00 p.m. FOX13+/NBA TV

Tue. July 5 at Indiana 7:00 p.m. FOX13+

Thu. July 7 at Los Angeles* 7:30 p.m. FOX13+

Tue. July 12 DALLAS 12:00 p.m. FOX13+/Facebook

Sun. July 17 INDIANA 3:00 p.m. FOX13+/CBSSN

Wed. July 20 at Chicago 11:00 a.m. FOX13+/NBA TV

Fri. July 22 at Phoenix 7:00 p.m. FOX13+/NBA TV

Sun. July 24 ATLANTA 3:00 p.m. FOX13+/NBA TV

Thu. July 28 at Connecticut 7:00 p.m. FOX13+/NBA TV

Sat. July 30 at Washington 12:00 p.m. ESPN

Sun. July 31 at Washington 3:00 p.m. FOX13+/Amazon

Wed. Aug. 3 MINNESOTA 7:00 p.m. FOX13+/NBA TV

Sun. Aug. 7 LAS VEGAS 12:00 p.m. ABC

Tue. Aug. 9 at Chicago 7:00 p.m. FOX13+/NBA TV

Fri. Aug. 12 at Minnesota 7:00 p.m. FOX13+/NBA TV

Sun. Aug. 14 at Las Vegas 3:00 p.m. FOX13+





MORE FROM FOX 13 SPORTS:

WATCH: Sports Commentary from Aaron Levine

FOLLOW: Aaron Levine, Alyssa Charlston, Ian Furness & Curtis Crabtree

HOME OF THE SEAHAWKS

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

SEATTLE STORM

SEATTLE MARINERS

SEATTLE KRAKEN

OL REIGN

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS