Seattle Storm announce 2022 broadcast schedule, partnership with FOX 13

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Seattle Storm
FOX 13 Seattle

SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm announced on Thursday that it has extended its partnership with FOX 13.

The team also announced that 28 games will air on  KCPQ FOX 13 or KZJO FOX 13+.

"We are proud of our long-standing partnership with FOX 13 and the station’s investment in the Seattle Storm," said Alisha Valavanis, Storm President and CEO. "There is incredible excitement in Seattle for the upcoming season and we are grateful this partnership continues to bring Storm basketball to the most passionate fans in the WNBA."

"We are thrilled to bring the world-class Seattle Storm into homes around Western Washington for another great year." said Sheila Oliver, SVP and General Manager of FOX 13 and FOX 13+. "This championship team is important to the community and sets the pace for women’s sports everywhere – especially this year as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX." 

In a news release, as part of the partnership, fans can find expanded coverage of the Storm on FOX 13 throughout the season. 

FOX 13 has been a proud broadcast partner with the Storm for the previous six years and has carried all non-ESPN network games since 2020. The first broadcast on FOX 13+ is the 2022 Storm season-opener on May 6, as Seattle faces Minnesota in its first regular-season game at the newly renovated Climate Pledge Arena. The complete broadcast schedule is below including both local and nationally-televised and streamed games.

Long-time broadcast duo Dick Fain and Elise Woodward will call the action on FOX 13. 

Fain, a Sports Radio 950 KJR personality, enters his 16th season as the play-by-play voice of the Storm, while Woodward, who also serves as an ESPN and Pac-12 Network analyst, begins her 15th season as the color commentator.

The team also said in addition to the local broadcasts, Storm fans across the country can watch 26 games via the WNBA’s television and streaming partners as the league announced the remainder of its national broadcast schedule on Wednesday. These games—broadcast via WNBA television and streaming partners—include six games on ABC/ESPN/ESPN2 which were previously announced by the league in March.  CBS Sports Network will carry five games while eight games will appear on NBA TV. Seven Storm games will be streamed nationally: three on Amazon PRIME video and four on Facebook Watch.

FOX 13 and the Storm will also host a Storm Academy focused on STEM education for young girls and profile Storm players’ contributions to the region.

2022 Seattle Storm Schedule
DAY                          DATE                                     OPPONENT                           TIME (Local)             TV                          
Fri.                            May 6                                   MINNESOTA*                      7:00 p.m.                   FOX13+
Sun.                          May 8                                   at Las Vegas*                       7:00 p.m.                   ESPN2
Wed.                       May 11                                 at Phoenix*                          7:00 p.m.                   FOX13+/Amazon
Sat.                          May 14                                PHOENIX*                             12:00 p.m.                ABC
Wed.                       May 18                                CHICAGO                               7:00 p.m.                   Facebook
Fri.                            May 20                                LOS ANGELES*                    7:00 p.m.                   FOX13+
Fri.                            May 27                                NEW YORK                           7:00 p.m.                   FOX13+
Sun.                         May 29                                NEW YORK                           3:00 p.m.                   FOX13+
Fri.                            June 3                                   DALLAS*                                7:00 p.m.                   FOX13+
Sun.                         June 5                                   CONNECTICUT                    3:00 p.m.                   FOX13+
Tue.                         June 7                                   ATLANTA                               7:00 p.m.                   FOX13+/CBSSN
Fri.                            June 10                                at Dallas*                               7:00 p.m.                   FOX13+/CBSSN
Sun.                         June 12                                at Dallas                                 3:00 p.m.                   FOX13+
Tue.                          June 14                                at Minnesota*                    8:00 p.m.                   ESPN2
Fri.                            June 17                                at Connecticut                    7:00 p.m.                   FOX13+/CBSSN
Sun.                         June 19                                at New York                         12:00 p.m.                 ESPN
Thu.                         June 23                                WASHINGTON                    7:00 p.m.                   FOX13+/CBSSN
Sat.                           June 25                                LOS ANGELES                      6:00 p.m.                   FOX13+/Facebook
Wed.                       June 29                                LAS VEGAS*                         7:00 p.m.                   Amazon
Fri.                            July 1                                    INDIANA                                7:00 p.m.                   FOX13+/Facebook
Sun.                          July 3                                     at Atlanta                               3:00 p.m.                   FOX13+/NBA TV
Tue.                          July 5                                     at Indiana                              7:00 p.m.                   FOX13+
Thu.                         July 7                                     at Los Angeles*                  7:30 p.m.                   FOX13+
Tue.                         July 12                                  DALLAS                                   12:00 p.m.                FOX13+/Facebook
Sun.                         July 17                                  INDIANA                                3:00 p.m.                   FOX13+/CBSSN
Wed.                       July 20                                  at Chicago                             11:00 a.m.                 FOX13+/NBA TV
Fri.                            July 22                                  at Phoenix                             7:00 p.m.                   FOX13+/NBA TV
Sun.                         July 24                                  ATLANTA                               3:00 p.m.                   FOX13+/NBA TV
Thu.                         July 28                                  at Connecticut                    7:00 p.m.                   FOX13+/NBA TV
Sat.                           July 30                                  at Washington                    12:00 p.m.                 ESPN
Sun.                         July 31                                  at Washington                    3:00 p.m.                   FOX13+/Amazon
Wed.                       Aug. 3                                   MINNESOTA                        7:00 p.m.                   FOX13+/NBA TV
Sun.                         Aug. 7                                   LAS VEGAS                            12:00 p.m.                ABC
Tue.                         Aug. 9                                   at Chicago                             7:00 p.m.                   FOX13+/NBA TV
Fri.                            Aug. 12                                at Minnesota                       7:00 p.m.                   FOX13+/NBA TV
Sun.                          Aug. 14                                at Las Vegas                         3:00 p.m.                   FOX13+


