Seattle Seahawks sign kicker Jason Myers to 4-year contract extension

The Seattle Seahawks signed kicker Jason Myers to a four-year contract extension, the team announced on Wednesday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is worth up to $22.6 million with incentives.

The contract makes Myers the second-highest paid kicker in the NFL behind Baltimore’s Justin Tucker.

"It’s just the first step in our offseason. We identified Jason, especially having the year he had, as somebody we wanted to get done as quickly as we possibly could. He’s a huge piece of our championship culture, and he was eager, as were we, to consummate a deal… It’s a first step for us for 2023," Seattle general manager John Schneider told the team’s website.

Myers was selected to his second Pro Bowl after he led the league in scoring in 2022 with 143 points.

This season, he made all but three field goal attempts, 34 of 37, and all but one extra point, 41 out of 42 attempts.

Myers tied Stephen Hauschka's record for the most 50-plus yard field goals in one season in Seahawks franchise history.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Myers had a "terrify year" and wants to b here.

"We wanted to stay here the whole time," Myers told Seahawks.com. "We had no plans of leaving and we love this organization, the coaching staff, players, everything. I'm so excited to be able to stay for four more years at least, hopefully more.

Myers would have been a free agent at the start of the new league year in March.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.