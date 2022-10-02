Seattle Kraken unveil new mascot 'Buoy,' a blue sea troll inspired by famous Fremont Troll

Image 1 of 6 ▼ SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 01: The new Kraken mascot Buoy made it's debut tonight before an NHL pre-season game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Seattle Kraken on October 1, 2022 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA. (Photo by Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ahoy! Meet Buoy, the Seattle Kraken's six-foot tall blue sea troll who was unveiled at Saturday's preseason game.

The NHL's 32nd franchise says Buoy lives in the caverns of Climate Pledge Arena and was inspired by the famous Fremont Troll.

The "distinctly Seattle" mascot announcement comes after 18 months of development. Buoy loves hockey and people.

"We are proud to introduce Buoy and mark another milestone moment for the Seattle Kraken," said Katie Townsend, chief marketing officer. "We are rooted in the local community and everything we do is inspired by the wonderful place we live. Buoy was inspired by the Fremont Troll and is a big fan of the Seattle music scene!"

The Kraken worked with the Chicago Mascot Company and 3PT Productions to create Buoy's identity and character, including the hockey flow-style hair and removable tooth.

"Over the last two years we worked to develop Buoy’s unique identity that captured the look and feel of the Kraken brand while being kid-friendly and approachable," said Lamont Buford, vice president of entertainment experience and production of the Kraken. "Buoy’s hair is a nod to hockey flow and the waves of Puget Sound. You’ll notice there is a removable tooth just like a hockey player, an anchor earring for our secondary mark and then a mysterious tentacle indicating an encounter with the Kraken. Buoy is so much fun and I look forward to everyone meeting the newest member of our team."

Buoy will be at the Kraken Community Iceplex on Oct. 2 ahead of practice.