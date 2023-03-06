Report: Seahawks sign QB Geno Smith to 3-year contract extension worth $105 million

article

The Seattle Seahawks signed quarterback Geno Smith to a 3-year deal worth more than $100 million, according to reports.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero said last season's NFL Comeback Player of the Year will stay in Seattle as the deal gets finalized.

ESPN's Ian Rapoport also reported the news, saying that the deal is now done and agreed upon. It's a 3-year agreement worth $105 million, he reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Check back for updates.