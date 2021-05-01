Seahawks select OT Stone Forsythe in No. 208 pick in NFL Draft

article

The Seattle Seahawks select offensive lineman, Stone Forsythe with the 208 NFL draft pick on Saturday.

On the third day of the 2021 NFL draft and in the sixth round, the Seahawks traded up in order to acquire Forsythe, an OT from the University of Florida.

In a joint press conference Saturday with Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and team general manager, John Schneider, both expressed excitement for their newest member.

"A unique player. He really brings a great level of potential. Played a lot of football. Numbers are really good in pass protection. Runs well for a big guy. Gotta get him to play good and low. But he's seen that from the best in the SEC," said Carroll during the media briefing.

Advertisement

Forsythe is 6’8 and 307lbs, formerly a two-year starter at left tackle for the Florida Gators with a primary strength in pass blocking.

Moving from pick No. 217 to 208 also sacrificed their 250 pick for the Seahawks, resulting with just three draft picks this year and barring any moves on trades in the seventh round.

Earlier on Saturday, Seattle acquired CB Tre Brown from Oklahoma and on Friday, WR D’Wayne Eskridge from Western Michigan.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram