Seahawks place tight end Gerald Everett on Reserve/COVID-19 list

By FOX 13 News Staff
Seattle Seahawks
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 12: Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon #32 attempts to tackle Seattle Seahawks tight end Gerald Everett #81 during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by

Expand

SEATTLE - The Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday placed tight end Gerald Everett on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team announced the news on Twitter. No further details have been released.

This season, Everett has caught 8 of 9 targets for 77 yards and one touchdown.

If Everett is unable to play in week 4 vs. San Francisco, Will Dissly would likely become the primary tight end.

