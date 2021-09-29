Seahawks place tight end Gerald Everett on Reserve/COVID-19 list

article

The Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday placed tight end Gerald Everett on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team announced the news on Twitter. No further details have been released.

This season, Everett has caught 8 of 9 targets for 77 yards and one touchdown.

If Everett is unable to play in week 4 vs. San Francisco, Will Dissly would likely become the primary tight end.

