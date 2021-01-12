Expand / Collapse search
Seahawks part ways with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, team says

By Q13 News Staff
Updated 1 hour ago
SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 22: Seattle Seahawk Offensive Coordinator Brian Shottenheimer watches the action during an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals on December 22, 2019 at Century Link Field in Seattle, WA. (Pho

RENTON, Wash. - Citing "philosophical differences," the Seattle Seahawks are parting ways with Offensive Coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, the team announced Tuesday.

In a tweet, the Seahawks wrote: "Brian Schottenheimer is a fantastic person and coach and we thank him for the last three years. Citing philosophical differences, we have parted ways."

The Seahawks had the highest-scoring team in franchise history, Russell Wilson threw a career-high 40 touchdowns in the regular season, and wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett both set club records for receiving.

Still, the Seahawks regressed offensively in the second half of the season, and Wilson and Pete Carroll both made comments following Seattle’s 30-20 playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams that indicated concerns with the lack of adjustments by the offense late in the season.

"We got work to do. We have a ton of evaluations to do. We have to figure things out. We have to make decisions on how we’re moving forward and all of that," Carroll said at a season-end news conference on Monday.

Wilson tweeted Schottenheimer late Tuesday saying, "I'm grateful for how much you meant to me over the past three years."

Commentary: Playoff trends, inability to adjust should be alarming concerns going forward for Seahawks

Schottenheimer, 47, completed his third season with the Seahawks after previously serving as the offensive coordinator of the New York Jets and St. Louis Rams.

Seattle’s offense was humming at a record pace through the first half of the season, but problems emerged starting with the Seahawks’ Week 10 loss to the Rams.

Earlier in the day, the Seahawks agreed to a contract extension with general manager John Schneider that will keep him tied to the franchise through the 2027 draft.

This is a developing story and will be updated. The Associated Press contributed to this report.