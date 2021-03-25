Seahawks' Jarran Reed tweets 'it's been real 12s,' says he's leaving the team on Friday

article

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed announced on Twitter that he will be leaving the team on Friday.

Reed tweeted, "It’s been real 12s. tomorrow at 1 it's official... on to the next chapter."

At this point, it's unknown if the team will trade or release him.

It's unclear if Reed's departure has anything to do with the Seahawks' salary cap.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Seahawks hoped Reed would agree to a changed contract that would have reduced his 2021 cap hit. Instead, he wanted a long-term deal and negotiations were going nowhere, Rapoport tweeted.

Trading or releasing Reed would save the team roughly $9 million from the salary cap, according to OverTheCap.com.

The Seahawks just signed former 49ers DE Kerry Hyder to a multi-year, multi-million dollar contract. The Seahawks already released veteran Carlos Dunlap this month to free salary cap space.

Reed said his departure with the team would be official as of 1 p.m. on March 26. He has been with the Seahawks since they drafted him in 2016.