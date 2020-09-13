Expand / Collapse search
Dense Smoke Advisory
until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
6
Dense Fog Advisory
until SUN 2:00 PM PDT, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 11:00 AM PDT, Adams County, Asotin County, Chelan County, Douglas County, Ferry County, Garfield County, Grant County, Lincoln County, Okanogan County, Pend Oreille County, Spokane County, Stevens County, Whitman County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 4:00 PM PDT, Benton County, Columbia County, Franklin County, Kittitas County, Klickitat County, Walla Walla County, Yakima County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 5:00 PM PDT, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 12:00 PM PDT, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Skamania County, Wahkiakum County

Seahawks, Falcons honor late civil rights icon

Published 
Seattle Seahawks
Associated Press
article

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 13: The Seahawks line up in the endzone for the Lift Every Voice and Sing anthem prior to the NFL Week 1 game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Geor

Expand

ATLANTA - Both the Seahawks and Falcons honored the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, an icon of the civil rights movement who died in July after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The Falcons and the Seahawks wore white armbands featuring the initials of the late Georgia Democratic congressman and logos of each team.

The Falcons also wore shirts that featured a quote from Lewis on the front and the team’s Rise Up & Vote logo on the back during pregame warmups. The quote from Lewis: “The Vote is the most powerful, nonviolent change agent you have in a democratic society.”

In a statement issued by the team, defensive end Steven Means said, “We’re taking this moment and making it a movement, not just as a race, a community or a team, but as a nation, ... It’s time to stand up, rise up and vote.”

The Falcons also honored Lewis as an honorary captain for the game.

MORE SEAHAWKS: DK Metcalf poised for breakout second season with Seahawks