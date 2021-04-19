Seahawks defensive end Aldon Smith wanted on battery charges in Louisiana: reports

article

Seahawks defensive end Aldon Smith is wanted in Louisiana on battery charges just days after joining the team.

According to ESPN, Smith, 31, is accused of choking someone unconscious during a confrontation that started at a Chalmette, Louisiana, coffee shop.

It happened April 17, prosecutors say, two days after he signed with the Seahawks. Smith doesn't have an address in Louisiana but he does have family there.

Smith was a standout in his first few seasons in the NFL, but he was suspended indefinitely in 2016 because of legal troubles and substance abuse issues. Smith's criminal record includes DUIs, a hit-and-run, vandalism and domestic violence charges.

He returned to the league and played for the Cowboys in 2020.

