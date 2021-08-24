Seahawks again sign tight end Luke Willson, cornerback Pierre Desir released

article

It's official. Luke Willson is returning to the Seattle Seahawks again.

The tight-end spent his first five seasons in Seattle and has returned to the team multiple times since.

Willson hinted at the move on Twitter with a gif of Luke Skywalker slowly removing his hood. The team confirmed the news later Tuesday.

"It's exciting, I obviously love coming back here," Willson told Seahawks.com after the signing. "I have good relationships with a lot of people in this building, this place means a lot to me. But at the same point, coming in late, I've got to come in here, learn this offense fast and be able to go out and compete."

Cam Sutton was the only healthy tight end behind Will Dissly and Gerald Everett since both Colby Parkinson and Tyler Mabry suffered foot injuries.

RELATED: Former Seahawk Luke Willson on NFL's COVID protocols, plus why 'Hard Knocks' isn't what it seems

Head Coach Pete Carroll said Willson is "an instrumental part of the spirit of this club that I wanted to get him close to it to have as much impact as possible. He's just an unusually gifted, spirited soul."

The Seahawks on Tuesday also released cornerback Pierre Desir and waived defensive end Alex Tchangam.

